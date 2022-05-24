Local government agencies in Kanawha County stand to lose more than $60 million in funding if West Virginia voters pass a constitutional amendment allowing the Legislature to make changes to the state’s property taxes, according to an assessment from Kanawha County Assessor Sallie Robinson and an outside firm.
Amendment 1, on the ballot in November’s general election, would allow lawmakers to eliminate the tax on personal automobiles, and machinery and equipment used in the operation of a business.
The commission on Tuesday agreed to send a letter to state Senate Finance Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, outlining that, if ratified, Amendment 1 could eliminate $61 million in funding that supports local government in the county.
“Potential losses include $17 million to the County Constitutional Elected Bodies and the County’s Public Safety Levy, $35 million to the Kanawha County Board of Education, $8 million to the County’s fifteen Cities and towns, and nearly $1 million to the Kanawha County library system,” the commission wrote in its letter to Tarr.
“Stated another way, Amendment No. 1 could result in drastic cuts to the essential funding that supports Kanawha County’s ambulance and bus services, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, our Metro 911 center, our municipal police departments, volunteer and municipal fire departments, as well the outside agencies the County funds such as Kanawha Valley Senior Services and the Kanawha Charleston Humane Society.”
The commission’s letter came in response to an April 25 letter from Tarr to county assessors and sheriffs asking for total assessments for motor vehicles; business machinery, equipment and inventory; and total personal property taxes collected.
“The Legislature is aware of the importance of this revenue to local governments,” Tarr wrote. “The Legislature is evaluating the amount of revenue required to replace the subsequent tax cut should the Legislature choose to eliminate those taxes.”
County officials said the letter was the first time lawmakers have reached out to see how the change would affect local government despite the legislation passing last year without a public hearing.
Also Tuesday, the commission agreed to send a letter to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., asking for their support of continued federal funding of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines and of a bill that included $10.6 billion for those COVID-19 resources.
“We cannot stand by and watch the possibility of our community losing the ability to receive free testing, treatment, and vaccines to keep them safe, out of the hospitals, and quite frankly, alive,” The commission wrote. “Funding is still needed to support the pandemic life-saving efforts. We know you understand this as your people have been right there with us many times at COVID vaccination clinics, helping to serve the public. We have been and still are all in this together.”
The commission also discussed the possibility of adjusting the content of a county ordinance that prohibits the use of all-terrain vehicles on county roads. The law, passed in 2004, prohibits ATVs on any county road in unincorporated areas of Kanawha County, but allows ATV drivers to cross public roads.
Carper said the law was enacted in response to deaths caused by ATV vehicles at the time.
“It was carnage on the highways in West Virginia,” Carper said. “It was awful.”
The commission has recently held public hearings in Belle, Cabin Creek, Clendenin and St. Albans about the possibility of changing the ordinance to permit some ATV use on public roads to go along with a plan develop a network of trails throughout the Upper Kanawha Valley.
Carper said he would support changing the ordinance in the Upper Kanawha Valley at first and seeing how it works out before trying it in other parts of the county.
“I would start there and kind of see how that works in the limited area, see if we get a lot of complaints, see if it seems enforceable, talk to sheriff’s departments then eventually go into the areas where it makes sense,” Carper said. “It wouldn’t offend me to revoke the whole ordinance.”
The commission also approved a funding request from the East Bank Little League for an estimated cost of more than $200,000 to replace turf on a baseball field. The money will come from the county’s coal severance fund.