Kanawha County has made an emergency polling location change in the South Hills area of Charleston because of a scheduling conflict with a sports event.
Voters who normally would cast their ballots at George Washington High School on Election Day are being redirected to John Adams Middle School, at 2002 Presidential Drive, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.
Administrators at George Washington contacted County Clerk Vera McCormick Friday afternoon about an ongoing sports tournament at the school that would make the building unavailable for use as a polling place.
The change affects those in precincts 240, 240A, 240B and 241. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause South Hills’ voters. We will have message boards in the South Hills area, directing voters, and we will be sharing heavily on our social media sites. We have asked for the assistance of Mayor [Amy] Goodwin and Chief of Police Tyke Hunt to aid with traffic control,” County Commission President Kent Carper said in a news release.
The last day to cast ballots for early in-person voting is Saturday. Early voting is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Kanawha County Voter Registration Office, Cross Lanes sheriff’s detachment, Belle Town Hall, St. Albans City Hall, Sissonville library, Elkview Community Center, Marmet Town Hall and Nitro Police Department.