Kanawha County is offering help with flood cleanup.
“If you had flood damage due to the storms on Feb. 28 to March 2, please call the Kanawha County Planning Office,” county commissioners said in the release. “Citizens may also text their requests to (304) KC4-HELP (304-524-4357) and send information with pictures and the address of the location for debris pickup. Each submission will be reviewed for eligibility. Our staff will then follow up, check damages and make arrangements for curbside pickup of your flood debris.”
The deadline to call is Tuesday. The commission and emergency management and planning offices last week approved a countywide flood debris cleanup plan.
Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director CW Sigman said flood damage in Kanawha County was minimal.
Damage was more severe at about “eight or nine” houses on Old Mill Road along the Pocatalico River near Sissonville, Sigman said. Crews are assessing damage countywide. Most of the damage has been in basements, he said. Crews will visit requested sites Monday, Sigman said.