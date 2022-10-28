Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday renewed a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with a Sissonville spark plug plant.

NGK Spark Plugs Inc. will pay the county $105,000 a year instead of taxes, an increase from the $35,000 annually it had been paying, Commission President Kent Carper said.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

