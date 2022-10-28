The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday renewed a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with a Sissonville spark plug plant.
NGK Spark Plugs Inc. will pay the county $105,000 a year instead of taxes, an increase from the $35,000 annually it had been paying, Commission President Kent Carper said.
The agreement between the county and the company has been in place since 1996 and was last renewed in 2008, Carper said. Thursday’s renewed agreement is good for up to 12 years.
The company plans to invest $20 million into its campus. When the company opened in 1995, it had 90 jobs but has grown to employ 600, Carper said.
“The return for this is they've agreed to plow $20 million back into what they call the campus, and continue to expand and employ people,” Carper said. And [the agreement is] limited. If they violate that, we could hold them accountable.”
Carper said NGK has an agreement with the state Economic Development Authority essentially taking it off the tax rolls. Otherwise, it would likely pay $500,000 to $600,000 per year in taxes, Carper said.
Carper said the payment in lieu of taxes agreement is a good investment for the county.
“Well, 600 jobs. They're expanding,” Carper said. “They've kept their word. During COVID they even kept their employees hired. Yeah, they're a good corporate citizen.”
Also Thursday, the commission approved the distribution of $945,000 in funding to 33 fire departments in Kanawha County. Of that, $350,000 will come from the commission’s general fund, $290,000 will come from the coal severance funds and $305,000 will come from the public safety grant fund.
The commission also distributed a total of $281,000 in public safety grant money to Kanawha County police departments for various equipment.
Commissioners also:
• Approved a request from the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department for $133,111 in American Rescue Plan funds to replace a section of a falling storm water drainage pipe
• Approved $10,000 small business grants through its UKAN program to Custom Signs and Designs to help expand its services and to Certified Home Inspection for expanding, hiring a full-time inspector and marketing.
• Approved a request from the town of Marmet for $300,000 for a new public safety equipment garage, training facility and refuse transfer station. The money will come from the commission's coal severance funds.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.