The Kanawha County Commission is considering taking legal action against the employer of a truck driver who crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike last month, causing a chemical spill into Paint Creek.
Commissioners on Thursday approved having their legal counsel look into whether the Gadsden, Gaillard and West LLC trucking company has the ability to pay for the damage done during the Aug. 25 incident.
“We will bring legal action,” commission president Kent Carper said Friday. “We've previously talked with the state, and the Governor's Office is specifically interested in us assisting them on this. So, it should be a joint [effort] between the state, and I can't speak for Fayette County, but we're all in this together.
“Now, whether or not this trucking company -- it looks like some kind of fly-by-night operation, but you don't know that. You look into it. Why should taxpayers pay for this, if they've got money?”
The commission also will work with the state to access funding for the cleanup from other sources, Carper said. He said staff from the commission will go to homes in the area to assess needs and ensure wells are tested for contamination.
The crash was reported at the 62-mile marker at Pax, in Fayette County. The truck was carrying more than 4,500 gallons of alkyl dimethylamine, a cleaning agent, when the driver lost control, jackknifed and crossed the barrier wall.
The driver, Dennis West, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The spill caused a fish kill in 9 miles of Paint Creek.
Since then, contractors for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection have recovered 3,625 gallons of material, DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said Friday. Fletcher said no water intakes were affected by the spill, and the state Department of Health and Human Resources is coordinating testing of private wells downstream of the spill.
Commissioners also voted Thursday to put aside $5 million to pay off bonds that are owed for the building of the Shawnee Sports Complex. If its bank allows the county to pay off the bonds early, the county would be debt free, Carper said. He said he planned to meet with the bank Friday.
Also Thursday, the commission approved transferring $400,000 from its county manager fund to a new fund for the proposed Capital Sports Center. The $80 million facility, planned for two ancillary properties of the Charleston Town Center mall, would be a joint partnership between the city of Charleston and the County Commission.
“This won’t be all the funds we need, unfortunately, but we’ve got to start somewhere,” Commissioner Ben Salango said.
Also Thursday, the commission voted to write a letter of intent to distribute $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to the West Virginia Regional Tech Park to renovate Building 727, a 32,000-square-foot laboratory and office facility.
Renovating the facility would allow current park tenant MATRIC to expand into the building. The funding is contingent on the Tech Park securing additional funding from the state and the city of South Charleston.
