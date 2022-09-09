Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County Commission is considering taking legal action against the employer of a truck driver who crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike last month, causing a chemical spill into Paint Creek.

Commissioners on Thursday approved having their legal counsel look into whether the Gadsden, Gaillard and West LLC trucking company has the ability to pay for the damage done during the Aug. 25 incident.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

