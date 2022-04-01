Likely by late spring or early summer, Kanawha County pickleball enthusiasts will have six new places to play.
The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved building six new dedicated pickleball courts, a championship basketball court and bleachers at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute.
The commission agreed to write a letter of intent to have BBL Carlton complete the construction project for $332,000.
Commissioner Ben Salango said people have reached out to him from the very beginning of the Shawnee Sports Complex requesting pickleball courts. The courts were part of the complex's original design, but, because of COVID-19, no contractors bid on that portion of the plan until recently, when BBL Carlton submitted a bid, Salango said.
“This is great for people of all ages, but particularly for seniors who love the sport of pickleball,” he said.
Pickleball, a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis, has "exploded" in popularity in recent years, according to the USA Pickleball Association. It's reportedly the fastest-growing sport in the country.
The pickleball courts will be installed where the old tennis courts are currently, Salango said. “We're going to rehab and repurpose that, and then add on.”
Along with pickleball courts, BBL Carlton will construct a new, “champion-style” basketball court with bleachers, Salango said. The additional court will allow the complex to start hosting 3-on-3 tournaments with spectators, he said.
Salango said officials hope to have the courts completed by late spring or early summer. Commissioners will decide at their next meeting where the money for the project will come from. One possibility is to use extra money that had been slated for the youth COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, TEAM Vaccinate. The commission expects to have $500,000 or more left of the $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds it set aside when the vaccination incentive program wraps up this month.
Also Thursday, the commission agreed to write a letter of intent to provide the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority with $220,000 to go with a $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration that would allow the addition of an airplane paint shop in a hangar at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
The airport authority will match 10% of the grant, Nick Keller, airport CEO and director, told commissioners. The shop will mean the addition of 27 to 50 jobs, Salango said.
According to a study from the Marshall University Center for Business and Economic Research, the creation of a paint shop would lead to a total economic impact for the county over five years of more than $20 million, Keller said. About 85 to 100 airplanes a year would come into the airport to be painted, he said.
Also Thursday, the commission approved a funding request of $20,000 from the Southern Appalachian Labor School for a housing repair program using volunteers in the Upper Kanawha Valley.