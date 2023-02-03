A Campbells Creek business destroyed in a fire earlier this year is getting a little more help in its effort to rebuild and reopen.
The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved awarding Dairy Winkle $35,000 in small business assistance grants.
Of the total, $25,000 will come from the commission’s ALLKAN program and $10,000 will come from its UKAN program.
Boards that oversee both programs recommended awarding the money to Kerry “Paco” Ellison, owner Dairy Winkle, commissioner Ben Salango said.
“Every time we have needed something in the Upper Kanawha Valley, Paco has been there,” Salango said.
“When we had the floods, he opened up the Dairy Winkle serving food. He was taking food out into the community. They were holding clothing drives. He had his restaurant stocked with cleaning supplies, clothing. In fact, he was the WSAZ Hometown Hero and also awarded outstanding Kanawha County Citizen for all of his efforts, not just for that but for so many things," Salango said.
Dairy Winkle burned after catching fire Jan. 11. Ellison said he hopes to reopen the business by June with the help of the community.
Ellison said Friday the $35,000 in grants will make a “significant difference” in his efforts to reopen. He plans to use the grant to replace the building's roof, he said.
“I was so at a loss for words,” Ellison said of getting the grant. “I should have called each one of the commissioners and thanked them personally, because they gave out of their personal pockets ... plus what they did as the Commission.”
Commission President Kent Carper said combining the grant programs to give Ellison $35,000 was unprecedented, but Ellison gives back to the community “without showing off, without bragging about it.”
Also Thursday, the commission approved giving Herbert Hoover High School $200,000 to purchase items for its new school building, which is under construction on Frame Road.
The new building will replace the one destroyed in the June 2016 flood. Carper said the commission had set aside the money at Principal Mike Kelley’s request.
Also Thursday, county officials said ALS, an independent lab the commission hired to do further testing at Paint Creek following a chemical spill there last year, should be ready to process samples from the creek in about three weeks.
The county said in a news release it will hire an environmental consultant to be present for the testing and offer suggestions for locations where samples should be collected.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Kanawha County Emergency Management officials and Fayette County officials will participate in gathering the samples, Kanawha County officials say. Fayette County officials have agreed to split the cost of the additional testing with Kanawha County.
Kanawha County and Fayette County are suing the driver and the company that owned a tractor trailer that wrecked on the West Virginia Turnpike at Pax, in Fayette County, while hauling alkyl dimethylamine, on Aug. 24. The crash caused a chemical spill into Skitter Creek, which flows into Paint Creek. Nine miles of Paint Creek were affected by a fish kill.
Also Thursday, county officials announced the dates and locations of its upcoming spring cleanup events. They are:
- April 1 at 3298 Sissonville Drive (intersection of Sissonville Drive and Casdorph Road) in Sissonville;
- April 15 at 15127 MacCorkle Avenue South East, behind Go Mart in Cabin Creek;
- April 29 at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street (300 block of C Street) in South Charleston.