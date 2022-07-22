The Kanawha County Commission will pay off early a bond used in the construction of the Shawnee Sports Complex, a move officials say will save taxpayers $1.4 million in interest payments over the next 11 years.
Commissioners voted Thursday to pay off the remaining $5.82 million of the $6 million bond they approved in 2019 for the complex. The bond covered, among other things, Shawnee’s baseball diamond, LED lighting, light poll foundations, field turf, score boards and the 2020 high school pavilion.
Commission President Kent Carper said he had gone to the bank three or four times before to request an early payoff.
“You can't blame a bank when they have a debt deal with you they're going to make a lot of money,” Carper said. “But for various reasons, we looked at the new interest rates and some other opportunities, and Huntington Bank took a look at our request, and graciously agreed to allow us to pay it all.”
The bond was set to be paid off in December 2033, but the commission voted to pay it off 11 years early. The county currently makes annual bond payments of $504,289. Paying the bonds off early will free up that money to be used on other projects, officials say.
The nearly $6 million to pay off the bond will come from the county’s rainy-day fund.
“We were able to do it because we had set aside a significant amount of funds anticipating, I did, we’d have an opportunity to pay off some debt,” Carper said. “We've been doing that now.”
In the past few years, officials said, the county has paid off or escrowed funds to pay off bonds for the Kent Carper Safety Complex and renovations to the Judicial Annex.
With the Shawnee bond paid off, the county has one bond debt left -- $10 million used in the Shawnee complex construction.
Also Thursday, commissioners presented a $10,000 grant from the county’s UKAN small business grant program to Anita Billo, owner of Dani’s Dugout LLC, a hot dog stand set to open in Chelyan. Billo said she plans to open the business within a few weeks.
Commissioners also approved the distribution of $100,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding to the Charleston Area Alliance for its ROOTS recruitment program. The program at first aimed to incentivize people moving to Charleston, but Nicole Christian, the agency’s president and CEO, said with the money, the program plans to expand to the entire county.
The commission also approved the distribution of $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to the town of Clendenin for various projects. Commissioners noted the town received about 21% less in American Rescue Plan funding than the federal government had estimated it would provide.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.