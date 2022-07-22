Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Kanawha County Commission will pay off early a bond used in the construction of the Shawnee Sports Complex, a move officials say will save taxpayers $1.4 million in interest payments over the next 11 years.

Commissioners voted Thursday to pay off the remaining $5.82 million of the $6 million bond they approved in 2019 for the complex. The bond covered, among other things, Shawnee’s baseball diamond, LED lighting, light poll foundations, field turf, score boards and the 2020 high school pavilion.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you