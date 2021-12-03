Kanawha County employees will have more money in their pockets soon.
The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a 4% across-the-board pay raise, as well as a one-time salary enhancement, for all county workers.
Commissioner Lance Wheeler said giving workers extra compensation is the “right thing to do.”
“We've had county employees not just do the duties that they are hired to do to serve the citizens, but they have gone above and beyond making sure that they're doing duties outside of that role, whether it is vaccination clinics, whether it is answering phones, because we received so many phone calls regarding vaccination and where they can get them,” Wheeler said.
“I mean, the list goes on what our county employees have done for the citizens of our county and I believe they deserve that recognition. And what better time to do that than during the holidays.”
The county will give a one-time payment of $3,000 to each sheriff’s deputy; a $2,000 payment to each emergency management employee and those working on COVID-19 related tasks, such as assisting the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department with contract tracing; and $1,000 each for all other full-time workers. Part-time county workers will get $500 each.
The one-time payments will cost about $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funding.
Also Thursday, Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick gave an update on the county’s redistricting progress. Between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, Kanawha County saw its population decline by more than 13,000 people. Like other municipalities, the county is in the process of redrawing its magisterial districts and precinct maps to align with the 2020 population data.
The map being considered by the commission would keep four magisterial districts, which are used for the election of county commissioners, board of education members and county party executive committees.
No more than one county commissioner can come from the same district, and no more than two board of education members can be from one district.
McCormick said her office is still working on the precincts. The county is adding new precincts because of changes to census blocks and because of the new district maps adopted by the Senate and House of Delegate, she said.
McCormick said her office will send letters to voters notifying them of changes in precincts and polling places.
“I don't think any of them are going to have to go too far from where they're voting now,” McCormick said. “We've tried to keep them close. Some of them are in the same building, and some of them have the same poll workers. It's just that they'll have a different ballot because they're in a different delegate district.”
The proposed magisterial district map is available on the county's website. Copies are also available at the county commission's office and at the county clerk's office. The county commission plans to consider changes to the magisterial districts, precincts and polling places at a public meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 16.
Also Thursday, the commission:
- Approved the city of South Charleston’s annexation of property along Corridor G, including the Southpointe Subdivision, portions of Sand Plant Road and Alum Creek Elementary School.
- Approved providing $919,131 in American Rescue Plan funding to the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority for lost revenue.
- Approved providing $678,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to the Kanawha County Regional Development Authority for a project that would provide water to approximately 36 customers in the Crestwood area.
- Approved providing $600,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for revenue lost during the pandemic.
- Approved a $34,000 contract with GovOS, a software company, for the collection of hotel and motel tax from vacation rental websites like AirBNB and VRBO. The commission also approved contact with Data Max for other tax collections. The company will get a 25% commission on taxes it collects for the county.
- Approved a contribution of $100,000 from its table games fund to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences for annual support of Kanawha County children attending cultural and learning events there.