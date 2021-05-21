A number of Kanawha County public buildings will return to regular operating hours on Monday.
The old Kanawha County Courthouse, the Kanawha Judicial Annex building, the W. Kent Carper Public Safety Complex and the Kanawha Voter’s Registration Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning next week, according to a news release.
The Kanawha County Commission voted Thursday to reinstate the regular hours.
Public access hours for courthouse facilities have been shortened since July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.