Executive director Joe Lynch is retiring from the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.
In an email to the authority staff last week, Lynch cited his health and the pandemic "winding down" as reasons for his departure.
"I greatly appreciate the time I have spent at KCEAA and all the friends and associations I have made over the years," Lynch wrote. "I am thankful for all of you and our board for giving me great opportunities to grow as a person and as a professional. I wish each of you a bright future and thank you for not only your friendship but for all the hard work we have accomplished to move KCEAA forward."
Lynch started working for the ambulance authority 42 years ago, starting as an EMT and working his way up to his current role as director, he wrote.
His Linkedin profile indicates he's been executive director of the agency since 1990. He did not return a call seeking comment.
In his letter to staff, Lynch wrote that he'd recommend to the board of directors that deputy director Monica Mason be his replacement.
"She is dedicated to move KCEAA into the future and above all loves all our employees," Lynch wrote. "She is one of the hardest working people I have ever met. She has compassion to move KCEAA onward and the energy to support quality patient care for the citizens of Kanawha County."
Mason will assume of the role of interim director until the agency’s board formally hires for the position, she said.
Mason said Lynch has been a “huge part” of the community and the state's emergency medical services community.
“He’s been very instrumental in bringing a lot of legislation to the state of West Virginia in regards to EMS...," Mason said. “He was a huge, integral part in what is now EMS in West Virginia. He’s really been a great asset, not only to the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority in those 42 years but EMS as a whole.”
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper called Lynch a good friend who dedicated his entire career to the county and the ambulance authority.
“He helped build the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority into the preeminent prehospital health care system in the state,” Carper said.