Kanawha County residents showed they were more than ready to take out the trash -- and scrap tires, discarded metal and worn-out electronics -- when the county's free, twice-yearly cleanup events returned this fall after being suspended since the fall of 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns.
A total of 4,172 vehicles deposited 623.94 tons of trash, 4,172 tires, 109.37 tons of metal and 11.36 tons of discarded electronics at collection sites at Sissonville, South Charleston, Elkview and Cabin Creek, according to the Kanawha County Commission.
South Charleston proved to be the most-visited collection site during this fall's cleanup, drawing 1,286 residents, compared with 1,049 at Cabin Creek, 956 at Sissonville and 881 at Elkview.
More than 120 tons of metal and electronics collected during the cleanup will be recycled by RJ Recycling of Nitro and Infinite Electronics Recycling of Charleston, while the state Department of Environmental Protection's REAP program hauled tires brought to the sites to a shredding and storage facility.
"I am happy the events were a success, and the numbers certainly show it," said Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler, who worked with the county's planning staff and recycling partners to restore the semiannual cleanup program.
