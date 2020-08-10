Kanawha County recently honored Commissioner Henry “Hoppy” Shores, naming the commission courtroom after the longtime public servant.
Following a small ceremony Thursday with family, friends and former commissioners, Shores said he was grateful for the honor. The Cwommission also accorded Shores the Distinguished Kanawha Countian Award.
“I was first shocked and surprised, but thrilled when I saw my name on the courtroom door. I do not deserve that honor, but I do love the people of Kanawha County,” Shores said.
Shores has served on the commission for more than four decades, overseeing a plethora of countywide projects during his time. He led the expansion of Coonskin Park, pushed for increased access to clean water and helped keep Yeager Airport afloat during financial troubles.
Construction for Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School at Yeager is expected to begin this month with classes on track to begin for fall 2021.
“For 42 years I have had the best job in the world. The trust that the people of Kanawha County have given me, it’s truly an honor that’s hard to explain,” Shores said. “I want the people of Kanawha County to know that I intend to work for them until the very last minute, on the very last day of my term in office.”
Former commissioners Dave Hardy and Duke Bloom, now the West Virginia revenue secretary and a Kanawha circuit judge respectively, attended the ceremony in the Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores Courtroom in support of their former colleague. Shores’ wife, Bronson, accompanied her husband.
“I want to thank my fellow commissioners for serving alongside me to better our county for its citizens, especially our children. I was honored to have many of the previous commissioners at the naming of the courtroom and representatives from Gov. [Jim] Justice and Sen. [Shelley Moore] Capito’s offices,” Shores said. “Politics aside, we always had the best interest of Kanawha County in our decisions. It has been a privilege to know each of them. Bronson and I will always consider them our family.”
Commission President Kent Carper said during the ceremony Shores was always more than a colleague to him.
“I want to talk to the Shores family. When I lost my dad, Hoppy became my dad,” Carper said. “Everywhere you go, whenever you walk into a room with Hoppy, the first person you want to talk to is Hoppy Shores.”
Remembering the first time he met Shores, Commissioner Ben Salango said their conversation still sticks with him.
“When I left the room I thought, ‘That had to be the nicest man I’ve ever met.’ I’m proud to call him my fellow commissioner and more proud to call him a friend,” Salango said.
Shores is expected to complete his seventh and final term at the end of the year.