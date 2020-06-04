Kanawha County Public Library announces reopening plan

Kanawha County Public Library will begin reopening its branches around the county and offering limited services beginning Monday.
Initially, KCPL locations will only offer curbside pickup of materials. The library branch buildings will remain closed at this time and fines will continue to be waived.
Patrons may still drop off materials at book drop locations, but all received materials will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours.
Also, book donations to the library are not being accepted at this time.
Hours of operation at the different KCPL branches are as follows:
• St. Albans open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Sissonville open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Dunbar open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Cross Lanes open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
• Elk Valley open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
• Riverside open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
• Clendenin open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
• Marmet open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
• Glasgow remains closed, as does the main library in Charleston due to the temporary move to the Charleston Town Center.
For more details, contact your local KCPL branch or call 304-343-4646.