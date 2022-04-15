Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies may be receiving body cameras after the Kanawha County Commission on Thursday signed-off on the department applying for a grant to fund the purchase of the devices.
Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the department is considering applying for grants through the state Bureau of Justice Assistance and through the federal government.
The equipment would cost on average $3,000 per camera, Crawford said. In-car cameras would cost a little more.
“We are ... looking at both [grants] to see if we would qualify for both or one or whatever,” Crawford said. “So we are in the infancy stages, really of the project. [We’re] trying to do our due diligence to make sure we do some research and look at everything.”
In addition to any funds received through the grants, the commission would have to contribute money to buy the cameras. Commission president Kent Carper estimated the county's portion of the cost would be close to $200,000 or $250,000, which included adding a new position at the sheriff's office.
Carper said the cameras would help protect deputies from false accusations.
"I think the public deserves respect from law enforcement,” Carper said. “The fact that we get very few incidents here, I believe, shows that they're getting the respect from our sheriff's department. But there's also, frankly, a lot of unwarranted, false claims that are made against law enforcement ... This will help protect the deputies.”
Crawford said the cameras are a good idea.
“I think you can capture a lot of good evidence, as high evidentiary value,” Crawford said. “We've seen that. And the trends and times are changing. And obviously, transparency is another thing that we look at.”
Besides funding, Crawford said writing a department policy and protocol for use of the cameras will be crucial.
“There's so many factors, and then ... we have concerns that there are certain cases or calls that we would go on that have sensitive information such as juveniles, sexual assault, there's a lot of stuff that really people do not think about that ... I've been looking at other policies, so the policies, some are very detailed and in-depth ... so, we’ve got to look and see which one would best fit the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.”
Also Thursday, the county commission approved providing funding for the construction of a new nine-hole golf course at Coonskin Park.
The commission is contributing $941,266 in American Rescue Plan funds for the project.
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission is contributing more than $280,000 for the project, which will cost about $1.2 million, said commissioner Lance Wheeler, also a member of the parks and recreation board.
The work is expected to start late this summer.
The project will revamp the front nine holes of the golf course into an “upscale short course with iconic greens from golf design history,” Jeff Hutchinson, director of Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, has said.
The parks board is expected to vote on a bid for the project Wednesday, Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said the project will close the golf course beginning July 31. The commission hopes to reopen it by Memorial Day weekend in 2023.
“We're excited about having a short, beautiful course that anyone can enjoy in a short amount of time,” Wheeler said. “And I think it's going to be very nice for eastern Kanawha County with our recreational, economic opportunities.”
The parks commission is still looking for funding sources for the rest of the changes it wants to do at Coonskin Park. Those include reconfiguring the back nine holes of the golf course, which closed due to damage during the June 2016 flood, into space for picnic shelters with restroom facilities and kitchens.
The tennis courts would be rebuilt, separate pickleball courts and a splash pad would also be added.
Also Thursday, the commission:
- Approved the use of $332,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the redesign, installation and construction of six pickleball courts at Shawnee Sports Complex.
- Approved the distribution of about $109,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to the South Charleston Fire Department to install emergency generators at four stations.