COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are starting to trend downward across West Virginia, and community spread in the state’s most populous county is also starting to slow.
In West Virginia, active cases have dropped to 20,615, almost a 30% decrease, since the state had a record 29,257 cases on Jan. 10, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. With the decrease, nearly 1 of every 87 West Virginians is actively infected.
As of Monday morning, Kanawha County has 1,376 active cases, down nearly 200 cases from the week before. Three deaths have been reported in the previous seven days.
Kanawha County has administered close to 16,000 vaccines as of Monday, although not all doses have gone to Kanawha residents, according to numbers provided by the county commission.
The state designated Kanawha County as a regional vaccination hub, meaning residents from surrounding rural counties are also included in this count.
Dr. Sherri Young, chief health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said Monday the data shows cases are beginning to trend downward, but the number of county residents vaccinated is not close to the level of community immunity needed to stop the virus’ spread.
“COVID-19 cases are leveling off some in Kanawha County, but we still need to be cautious. We haven’t vaccinated enough people yet to be able to let our guards down,” Young said.
As of Monday, 68,392 West Virginians — about 3.8% of the state’s total population — have been fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Another 95,988 West Virginians have received the first dose of the vaccine but have not yet received the second dose.
West Virginia continues to be a national leader in vaccine distribution, but state officials have expressed concerns with the federal government’s abilities to get vaccines to the state. Gov. Jim Justice has said recently on national television news programs that West Virginia can put every vaccine the state receives into someone’s arm, but officials continue to wait for shots to trickle in.
Young said for Kanawha County to continue to keep case numbers falling, residents still must follow the basic health and safety guidelines.
“We’re happy the numbers are leveling off but people still need to wear masks, avoid crowds and frequently wash their hands. A few large outbreaks could put us back on the path to where we were,” she said.
According to the Kanawha Commission’s numbers, private residents have become nearly two-thirds of the county’s total COVID-19 deaths compared to people in long-term care facilities. This has reversed from the early months in the pandemic, when a majority of COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia and Kanawha County were patients in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Young said positive cases are going down in these facilities as well, as the state prioritized them for vaccines when they first became available.
“One thing we are seeing is a decrease in cases in our long-term care facilities where large portions of the population have been vaccinated,” Young said.
As of Jan. 20, white residents comprised 214 of the county’s 230 virus deaths — while 12 Black residents have died and four people listed as “other,” indicating another minority population, have died, according to the commission’s numbers.
Of those deaths, 123 were male residents and 107 were female residents, according to the commission.
The 70 years and older population make up 170 of those 230 deaths.