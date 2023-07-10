A 50-year-old Campbells Creek woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and second-degree arson Monday for setting a 2022 fire that left one man dead.
Patricia K. White faces between three and 15 years for the manslaughter charge and one to 10 for the arson. The incident left 52-year-old Dennis Rutledge dead.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit will sentence White at 2 p.m. Sept. 25.
Police say that on Jan. 31, 2022, at 5213 MacCorkle Ave., White had an altercation with her husband, Davis Sims. Sims had been smoking methamphetamine at the abandoned building with Rutledge. An intoxicated White arrived with an unknown male.
According to the criminal complaint, Sims said White kept threatening to set the house on fire. It was then, he said, he left, slipping out and standing behind a nearby tree. He said he saw Sims and the unknown male exit the back door and walk out of sight around the east side of the residence.
“White stated that she initially tried to exit a rear window and couldn’t,” the complaint said. “She then tried the back door and found it unlocked and exited the residence.”
Sims said he came back to the house a short time later and found the structure in flames. Video footage from a nearby business shows a woman matching White’s description first trying to climb out a window, then taking the back door and kneeling down. A flame could be seen.
Monday’s hearing did not feature much discussion. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Crane said she understood White likely didn’t know Rutledge was in the house.
“The fire was deliberately set by the defendant,” Crane said. “They had a conversation the night of the fire and she admitted to burning it with a torch-type lighter.
“I don’t believe she knew Mr. Rutledge was in the home and there was some drug and alcohol use, but it still opens up voluntary manslaughter.”
White is represented by Joey Spano and Ron Walters, Jr. Spano mentioned drug treatment for White.
She also implicated herself by mentioning the crime to a local bartender, who she told of the fire and argument. The bartender said she had a small butane torch in her hand, the same one police say she used in the crime, and was covered in feces.
