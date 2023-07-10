Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A 50-year-old Campbells Creek woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and second-degree arson Monday for setting a 2022 fire that left one man dead.

Patricia K. White faces between three and 15 years for the manslaughter charge and one to 10 for the arson. The incident left 52-year-old Dennis Rutledge dead.

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

