The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office will assist the town of Glasgow with law enforcement operations because of a shortage of town police officers.
Glasgow Mayor Don Fannin met with Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford on Wednesday, explaining to him that the town has been unable to find police officers to work for the department, according to a news release. Glasgow entered into an agreement with the Kanawha Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement assistance within town limits for an undesignated period of time.
The sheriff's office will place a deputy in Glasgow "during certain hours each day to handle all law enforcement incidents and investigations," Rutherford wrote in the release. The shifts will be paid for by Glasgow.
"During other hours when a deputy isn't specifically assigned to Glasgow, deputies in that part of the county will handle 911 calls in city limits," Rutherford wrote. "This agreement is flexible and temporary at this time, and adjustments will be made to the schedules and assignments as the Town of Glasgow and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office receive feedback and monitor the program."
This agreement will begin Nov. 1.
The sheriff's office for years has operated a unit called the East City Patrol, answering 911 calls and serving cities along the Kanawha River east of Charleston when those cities do not have their own police officers on duty. Rutherford wrote that deputies on this unit attend neighborhood watches, city council meetings and other city gatherings to better understand the needs of local law enforcement.