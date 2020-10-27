Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford and the County Commission on Tuesday released further guidance for trick or treat and finalized the date and time.
Trick or treat will be held in Kanawha County from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. This is not binding on any municipality. The city of Charleston, however, has chosen this date and time to observe trick or treat.
County Commission President Kent Carper said to make sure children are wearing real protective masks, not only costume masks, to protect them from COVID-19. He also warned against packs of people traveling together and advised families to stay in their own neighborhood.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office will have extra deputies on the roads Saturday.
The following guidance was given by Rutherford and the commission:
- A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds
- Have flashlights with fresh batteries for all children and their escorts
- Maintain social distancing and wear a protective mask
- If older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you
- Agree on a specific time when children should return home
- Only go to homes with a lighted porch and never enter a home or car for a treat
Because pedestrian injuries are most common for children on Halloween, Rutherford and the commission also advised the following:
- Stay in small groups and communicate where they will be going
- Remember reflective tape for costumes and trick-or-treat bags
- Carry a cellphone for quick communication
- Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk
- If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic
- Never cut across yards
- Don't assume the right-of-way; drivers might have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters
- Notify law enforcement immediately if you see any suspicious or unlawful activity