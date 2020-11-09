The Kanawha Commission finalized the county’s general election vote count Monday, with the results in one local election race changing to a tie.
The Kanawha County Commission, sitting as the Board of Canvassers, reviewed more than 900 provisional ballots and 50 absentee ballots to determine if they are eligible to be counted. An additional 538 votes were counted as a result of the Canvass of the Election, according to the commission.
In the Ward 4 race for Dunbar City Council, incumbent council member James Hughes and challenger Jeremy Keith Boggess are tied at 363 votes following the Canvass. Hughes led Boggess after election night by just two votes, 361 to 359.
Dunbar Mayor Bill Cunningham said Monday following the Canvass that a decision on how the race will be called will be made after the applicable law or procedure is identified.
“We’re still waiting for some guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office relative to a runoff or a tie, so once we get that information we will know how we’re proceeding,” Cunningham said.
Kanawha Commissioner Ben Salango said the county will also review state code and the City of Dunbar’s charter to find the correct legal resolution.
The Canvass did not have any impact on Kanawha County’s Senate, House and county-level races.
In the Kanawha County Commission race, Republican Lance Wheeler held his lead over Democrat Mark Hunt — 39,267 to 37,947 votes respectively. Wheeler will officially replace longtime Commissioner Hoppy Shores, who held the seat for more than four decades.
In the Senate 17th District race, Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, maintained his nearly 3,000-vote lead over his opponent Delegate Andrew Robinson, D-Kanawha, after the Canvass.
In the 35th House District race, incumbent Kanawha Delegates Moore Capito and Doug Skaff Jr., along with newcomer Republican Larry Pack, remained in the top three in the four-member district.
Democrat Kayla Young, receiving the fourth most votes in the 35th District heading into the Canvass, maintained her slight lead over Democrat Kathy Ferguson after Canvass — the two were separated by 245 votes on election night. Young finished 247 votes ahead of Ferguson following Canvass, and will join Pack as the new delegates from the 35th District.
Young, who was at the Voter’s Registration Office Monday to witness the Canvass, said after watching her position in the race slip from third to fourth place in the last hour of election night, she was hoping her slim lead would hold nearly a week later. She said she was happy to finally be confirmed as Delegate-elect.
“I feel good — feeling like I can breathe a little now,” Young said. “Being in fourth, you don’t know exactly how it’s going to go until the Canvass. I feel much better now.”
In the 36th District race, Democrat Jim Barach maintained his lead over Republican Steve Thaxton, giving Barach a third place finish in the three-member district. Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, and Republican Chris Pritt will serve alongside Barach in the district.
Barach, also witnessing the Canvass, said he wasn’t surprised to see his 400-plus vote lead hold on Monday. Barach said regardless of being one of just 24 Democrats elected to the House of Delegates this year, he is excited to begin his service.
“I felt very confident — it was a very tight race — I was probably a little overconfident about how Democrats were going to do, we had a pretty rough day around the state, but I’m looking forward to it,” Barach said. “I’ve seen this as just a real opportunity to get in and try to get the state moving in a positive direction, and that’s always what it’s been about for me.”
Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said he was pleased with how the county handled the entire election season, from the beginning of the pandemic to Monday.
“This overall election was unique due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the county clerk’s office and the poll workers, under the leadership of County Clerk Vera McCormick, went above and beyond to protect the integrity of the election and ensure that all votes that could be counted were counted,” Carper said.
Shores, sitting on the Board of Canvassers for the final time, also commended McCormick and the clerk staff.
“Clerk McCormick led us through another great election once again,” Shores said. “I cannot thank her and her staff enough for their hard work.”