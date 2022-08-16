top story Kanawha flood debris collection starts Wednesday By staff reports Aug 16, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Curbside flood debris collection will begin Wednesday for Kanawha County residents affected by Monday’s flash floods, the Kanawha County Commission said Tuesday.County and emergency management officials announced the following action plan for the Hughes Creek, Kelley’s Creek, Rutledge Road and Campbells Creek areas of Kanawha County:Flood debris should be placed by the roadside off private property for pickup.Dump trucks will traverse the areas, picking up debris from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday. Additional pickups may continue as needed and will be publicized in advance.Employees with Kanawha County Emergency Management and the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office will go to the affected areas to complete damage assessments on personal property.Officials are completing infrastructure assessments throughout affected areas on public roads and bridges, and helping coordinate volunteer efforts and donations for flood victims.Those who suffered damage to personal property from the flooding are asked to report the damage to the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office, at 304-357-0570. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesHeavy rainfall leads to flooding in eastern Kanawha CountyWV Energy chair wants Manchin to explain support for Inflation Reduction ActPrep football: Winfield's Boggs shining on and off the fieldCharleston City Council passes scooter billSuits alleging abuse of Horace Mann Middle special education students settled for $5MMore storms forecast for flooded areas of West VirginiaSusan Johnson: Republicans setting up public schools to fail (Opinion)Dear Abby: Woman and her son endure boyfriend's odd behaviorWVU football: Coordinator Koonz optimistic about his special teamsSummerfest returns to South Charleston See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 16, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director