The Kanawha County Commission unanimously approved the submission of a development project in Elkview on Thursday, aiming to bring businesses to the area off Frame Road.
The development site is a 13-acre piece of land off the Elkview exit on Interstate 79. The commission’s approval allowed the developer, Charleston-based ATB Real Estate, to submit an application to state Department of Commerce.
If the state approves it by Oct. 23, the commission then must vote again to finalize the project.
If the project is given the go-ahead, ATP projects seven commercial pad sites can be built on the site, which is now a wooded area. The businesses that will go into the site are not known, but ATP developer Andrew Boyd said Thursday they could be anything from fast food locations to health care facilities.
ATP projects construction on the project to begin early next year with final site work to be completed in February 2022, if it’s approved.
According to ATP’s economic feasibility study, the project would generate more than $248 million in direct labor benefits to the area, another $9.9 million in sales tax and $20.1 million in gross property tax during the 10-year period following construction completion.
The company expects 180 to 200 full or part-time jobs to be created by the project, and at least 90 temporary construction jobs will be needed for the project.
The development site will be near Herbert Hoover High School’s new building on Frame Road.
Ryan White, counsel for the project, said the site is out of the extended floodplain area in Elkview.
Commission President Kent Carper said “the risk is wholly on the developer” for completion of the project and not the county’s taxpayers.
The 13-acre site project could be the first on the roughly 1,200-acre site that makes up the entire Elkview Revitalization District.
Commissioners noted some of that land might be forever unusable due to terrains and soil conditions, but this project could be the beginning for further development in the area.