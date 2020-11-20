A Kanawha County grand jury on Thursday handed up indictments against 33 people.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Here is the complete list of indictments:
Judge Tod Kaufman, 9 a.m., Nov. 30
Carlton A. Blankenship, 41, of Malden, conspiracy, drug charges, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and child neglect resulting in a serious bodily injury; Nikki Ann Tolley, 32, of Montgomery, child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury; Quenin O. Brown, 29, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, burglary and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Joseph E. Fowler II, 40, of Poca, conspiracy, drug charges, fleeing with reckless indifference to others, third and subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and persons prohibited from possessing concealed firearms; Kendra B. Edens, 35, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Henry Nelson Harper, 56, of Newcomerstown, Ohio, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Scott M. Hastings, 46, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Kayla C. Robinson, 30, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Brandon L. Richardson, 32, of Columbus, Ohio, conspiracy and drug charges; Denee A. Foster, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., Dec. 3
Rashieda Nicquolette Tyree, 30, of Dunbar, murder; Justin Lee Brown, 32, of Logan, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Jeffrey William Hughes, 57, of South Charleston, harassment; Antonio T. Johnson, 43, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Christopher D. King, 36, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; William F. King, 38, of Charleston, failure to register as a sex offender; Kirsten R. Landis, 28, of Lynco, conspiracy and drug charges; Chaz Allen Lee, 30, of Manistee, Michigan, conspiracy and drug charges; Steven Travis McGhee, 43, of Cross Lanes, third offense driving suspended revoked for DUI; Phillip S. Rogan, 46, of Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Judge Duke Bloom, 11:30 a.m., Dec. 3
Shawn K. Martin, 32, of South Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others while DUI; Jeffrey Scott Smith, 37, of Charleston, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Deangelo M. Walker, 30, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and DUI
Judge Charles King, 1 p.m., Dec. 8
Duane Gene Walters, 36, of Charleston, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering; Kacie Lynn Linville, 34, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
Judge Carrie Webster, 9 a.m., Dec. 14
Nathaniel Eyes Carter Jr., 30, of Charleston, first degree robbery, use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, conspiracy and drug charges; Fontain Akeem Nelson, 24, of Charleston, first degree robbery, use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, conspiracy and drug charges; Luke Aaron Cline, 26, of South Charleston, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, first degree sexual abuse, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and attempted first degree assault; Tyler J. Greene, 23, of Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Tevin L. Hairston, 30, of Columbus, Ohio, conspiracy and drug charges; Brian Edward McMillion, 43, of Charleston, burglary, petit larceny, attempted burglary, transferring and receiving stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle
Judge Joanna Tabit, 9 a.m., Dec. 17
Heather Jo Plumley, 45, of Madison, conspiracy and drug charges
Judge Tera Salango, 10 a.m., Dec. 17
Donald D. Messer, 38, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges