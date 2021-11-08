Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell (right) surprises Kanawha County humane officer Jerry Anderson (left) with the news that he'd been picked from hundreds of nominations nationwide as one of Petco Love's five Unsung Hero Award recipients.
In nearly a decade as a humane officer in Kanawha County, Jerry Anderson has a record that’s rare for those working in animal welfare — he's never been bitten by an animal.
A former colleague said that shows how patient and gentle Anderson is, how he takes his time to earn animals’ trust.
"I just think that’s a testament to who he is as a person,” said Chelsea Staley, a former director of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
On Monday, Anderson’s patience and dedication to animals was rewarded on a national scale. From hundreds of nominations, Anderson was picked as one of five Unsung Hero Award recipients from Petco Love foundation, the nonprofit arm of the pet supply company.
The foundation and celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stillwell, host of the TV show "It's Me or the Dog," surprised Anderson at work Monday morning with the award and a $10,000 check for the animal shelter.
“When we heard your story and the work you’ve done in this community to help animals and the people in this community for so many years that you have done, we were like ‘Yes, 100% an unsung hero,’” Stillwell said.
A U.S. Army veteran, Anderson has worked as a Kanawha humane officer for nine years, he said. Anderson said he was shocked by the news of the award.
“I love working here,” Anderson said. “The reason I like working here is because [I’m] helping people, helping animals.”
His story will be featured on Petco Love’s website and social media accounts.
Staley, who has since taken a job with Petco Love, said that, while she wasn’t the person who nominated him, Anderson is more than deserving of the award.
Staley said Anderson worked at the shelter in the days, as late as 2013, when as many as half the animals that came through the doors were euthanized. It was a hard place to work, she said.
When Staley and current director Bethany Hively came in, they changed everything, she said. Staley said Anderson faced all of the change with grace. He believed in her and what they were trying to do to save the animals, she said.
“Jerry is the most compassionate, humble ... he doesn’t even know why he was awarded today,” Staley said. “He’s so special, he doesn’t even know it. He’s just one of those people. He’s super compassionate. He’s gentle. He is patient.
“He meets people where they are,” Staley said. “He not only serves animals; he serves their people, too.”
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.