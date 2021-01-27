While construction crews continue to build onto and update Kanawha County Public Library’s main location on Capitol Street in Charleston, the library has been quietly working to build up and update its digital side.
A new website is being constructed in the background of the library’s current website and KCPL is developing an app that will act as a pocket library for patrons.
The library’s Online Public Access Catalog (OPAC), a resource typically used by students, has expanded and Hoopla, a digital library service licensed to libraries across the country, including KCPL, has added new borrowing options which Library Director Erika Connelly said helps libraries like KCPL better serve the community.
Connelly explained that digital services with the library began with Overdrive, which most library patrons know as the Libby app. It’s been the digital workhorse for KCPL, where patrons download a large portion of available library materials.
Patrons have also been able to use Hoopla, which is available on the library's website at kanawhalibrary.org and has its own set of library materials, including books, videos, and magazines.
“Part of what made Hoopla popular was that it had access to a lot of graphic novels,” Connelly said.
The two services worked similarly with KCPL paying fees to each service to allow library patrons to borrow materials from their separate catalogs.
Checking out materials digitally was a lot like checking them out physically with only a certain number of titles being available. Once a patron borrowed a book or a film, that book or film wasn’t available to another patron until it was returned.
Libby is the larger service and has more materials to offer and Hoopla had its limits. While both services work on computers, phones, and tablets, Hoopla doesn’t work on the popular Amazon Kindle.
However, the upgraded Hoopla now offers titles on demand for KCPL, which Connelly was excited about.
“Patrons can check out whatever’s on the site and the library would be charged per use, which is a pretty decent model — paying for what people actually use,” she said.
There’s no limit on how many of an available title can be checked out.
“That means if 50 of our patrons want the latest James Patterson, they can check it out at the same time. We pay for 50 checkouts,” she said.
It gets the public more of what they want, and Connelly said it helps libraries make decisions about their physical collections.
Libraries are always contending with space.
“If you want to get into library jargon, we have a lot of ‘dead on arrivals,’” the library director said.
"Dead on Arrivals" are books that come into the library building as new books, but never leave. They go from a shipping box to the new release shelf to a designated section in the library where they remain unread, sometimes for decades, until the item is thrown out or sold for pennies on the dollar as a “used” book.
“We’ve spent thousands of dollars on titles that patrons never take off the shelf,” Connelly said.
Allowing more patrons to access particular materials online would give library staff insight into what to stock at the various KCPL locations, which the directors said can vary.
Patrons in one community might be very interested in gardening, she said. Another community may have a lot of readers of Christian fiction.
“You’d be surprised at what people request,” she said. “It’s fascinating when you delve into what’s popular at any of the branches. You really get the flavor of the community, this way.”
That kind of data would be useful for decision making, but Connelly added that it wouldn’t replace the informed decisions of professional librarians.
Patrons will also have access to certain “flex” titles purchased by KCPL, which are of limited availability and can be only checked out by one patron at a time.
Digital services also won’t replace the traditional, brick and mortar library.
Connelly said construction on the main location on Capitol Street in Charleston was going well and that, so far, the project was on schedule.
“We’re developing our online presence, freshening it up and just trying to make it more user friendly,” she said.
Expanding its digital presence has long been part of the library’s mission, but with social distancing and safety concerns created by the pandemic, the need is just greater now.