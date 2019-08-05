Kanawha library renovation project gets $2 million gift

The family of the late Henry B. Wehrle Jr. donated $2 million on Monday to the Kanawha County Public Library's expansion and renovation campaign for the main library on Capitol Street.
The donation brings the total for the library's campaign to more than $24 million, nearing library officials' goal of $27 million, said Monika Jaensson, chairwoman of the library's board.
Wehrle, who died last year, was the longtime president of McJunkin Corp. and was part of several local civic and charitable organizations.
Steve Wehrle, representing the Wehrle family, said Henry B. Wehrle Jr. "was an avid reader and his passion for reading fueled a lifelong love affair with libraries."
"This donation will allow the library to provide services and resources that will transform lives for many years to come," Jaensson said.
The renovations planned for the Capitol Street library include 20,000 new square feet of space; a new main entrance at the corner of Summers and Quarrier streets; an updated children's department; and a third-floor walkway that would cross Quarrier Street and connect with the Summers Street parking garage.