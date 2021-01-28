The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday discussed the status of the continuing rock and mud slide problems on Blue Creek Road near Elkview, with updates on who is responsible for repairing the road likely coming next week.
Andrew Gunnoe, deputy county manager, said the county retained Charleston attorney Isaac Forman as legal counsel for the commission on the project. Forman will be looking closely at who the responsible parties are for the road’s current condition and determining what approach will be best to fix it.
The continuing debate is whether the problem belongs to the state Department of Transportation, Kanawha County or private property owners, and to what degree each party is at fault.
This information is expected to be returned next week, Gunnoe said.
Kanawha Commissioner Lance Wheeler said he went to Blue Creek Road last week with Kanawha Emergency Management Director CW Sigman, Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, and employees from the Department of Transportation to assess the location and discuss potential fixes.
Wheeler said for the estimated 600 residents this problem continues to affect, the county will make sure the responsible party will be held accountable.
Wheeler said when he went out to the site he saw heavy traffic from residents, knowing that another side could occur at any time.
A mudslide most recently blocked the road in May, forcing cleanup crews out to the location while residents remained trapped.
“I think it is of utmost importance to this commission to figure out who it is that is responsible for this and make sure that they’re getting this fixed,” Wheeler said.
Gunnoe said after correspondence with the state Transportation department on the issue, it’s not likely the agency will be assisting the county voluntarily.
“The Department of Transportation has said they’re not going to fix it,” Gunnoe said.
A Department of Transportation spokesperson did not immediately respond for comment Thursday night.
Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said while the problem has been affecting residents for years, the lack of accountability from the other parties has remained an issue.
“I hope everybody knows this is going to be expensive. This isn’t going to be easy, and if we don’t do this who’s going to do it? No one,” Carper said. “This will be on our agenda every meeting until we’re convinced we’re making real progress.”
Residents near Blue Creek Road have seen numerous rock and mud slides over the years. In April 2015, a large rock slide following heavy rains smashed a large hole in the road, once again blocking residents’ only way in and out.
One of the two rocks that blocked the road was about 18 feet tall, and the other was about 14 feet tall. Combined weight of the boulders was about 450 tons.
Herbert Hoover High School students were forced to walk below the boulders in the woods and around the rock slide to make it home from school that day.