Kanawha County is looking to train more poll workers as the general election nears and is asking those who can to volunteer.
Nearly 10% of the county's registered poll workers did not show on primary election day, Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said during Thursday's county commission meeting. She said as June 9 approached, many became nervous about COVID-19.
Now 10 weeks out from the Nov. 3 general election, county officials are trying to ensure enough poll workers will be available and in reserve if COVID-19 cases spike again. Kanawha County operates 169 voting precincts, each needing at least five-to-seven poll workers on election day, McCormick said.
"This county needs 1,000 people to run the [general] election," Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said Thursday. "That's what it takes."
Carper said there's no way to predict what the rate of COVID-19 spread will be in two-and-a-half months, but Kanawha County would be down about 100 poll workers on Nov. 3 if 10% don't show.
"What we saw in the primary, and what we'll see in the general, is understandable concern by citizens who are citizen poll workers," Carper said. "If things are in the same state as they are today on Nov. 3, I don't think we'll have that much of a problem, but you've got to plan for things."
Poll workers are currently paid $200 for working on election day and $60 per training course. Under state election code, that is the maximum amount counties can pay poll workers. Kanawha officials are hoping the state will allow for increased rates.
"This commission would like to see [poll worker pay] raised during COVID-19," Carper said. "We're going to ask and see what they tell us."
Carper said while McCormick and the county clerk's office did a good job filling last-second primary election vacancies, planning early for long lines of voters and poll worker no-shows now will pay off in November.
He said acting quickly helped save poll workers from risk on May 12, the original primary election day. The Kanawha Commission sent a letter to Secretary of State Mac Warner on March 30 warning of health risks to elderly poll workers if changes weren't made.
Warner later replied he shared similar concerns, but he could not change current election procedures without violating the state Constitution. Two days later, Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order postponing the election by one month.
"It was this commission, frankly, that was the first to raise the concern about moving the primary, and for a couple days we were told it wasn't necessary," Carper said. "Anybody who's a poll worker should get a special place in heaven. It's a thankless job."
In other election updates, McCormick projected a 55% to 60% turnout rate in Kanawha County for the general election. In the primary, turnout of registered voters was about 37%, she said.
As of Thursday, the county clerk's office had received 2,127 requests for absentee ballot applications over the phone, McCormick said. Kanawha County has also received around 3,500 application requests through the Secretary of State's absentee application portal, McCormick said.
Portal requests have not been sent out to counties yet, she said, but they are expected to arrive within the next week.
County officials have strongly urged voters to apply for and return absentee ballots as soon as possible to avoid the chance they could arrive late and not be counted.