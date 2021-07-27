A Kanawha County man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal shooting Monday on Charleston’s West Side was arrested early Tuesday.
Christopher Neil Smith, 38, was taken into custody in the Clendenin area, Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Smith is charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding for allegedly shooting Amanda Dawn Burdette, 35, and Jay Jerome Henry Jr., 30, both of Charleston, at a home on 825 Stockton Street on Monday.
Charleston Police officers responded to a reported shooting at 12:22 p.m., finding Henry Jr. on the sidewalk outside, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
“Chris shot me,” Henry told officers, Charleston Police Det. W.M. Lovern wrote in the complaint. Officers later found Burdette on a porch. She was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:04 p.m. Monday.
Burdette was shot once in the bicep, with the bullet exiting her inner arm, entering her side and striking her lungs. Henry was shot multiple times, according to the complaint.
In a later interview, Henry told police that Smith began cursing and accusing him and Burdette of stealing his shoes. Henry said he told Smith he didn’t know what happened to the shoes, then Smith pulled a black pistol and fired at them, Lovern wrote. Henry told police he often purchased drugs from Smith, according to the complaint.
Smith is being held without bond at South Central Regional Jail.