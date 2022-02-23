A Kanawha mining company is appealing to a judge after the Kanawha County Commission denied a request to exonerate more than $800,000 of its personal property tax.
Blackhawk Mining filed an administrative agency appeal against the commission in Kanawha County Circuit Court last week.
In January, the commission denied a request from the West Virginia state Tax Department that it exonerate the mining company of $817,704 in taxes.
Timothy Waggoner, an attorney for the tax department, told the commission previously that an employee made an error doing the company's taxes by adding two values -- a new value tax and an existing value tax -- instead of replacing the existing value with the new one.
However, in a Nov. 1, 2021, letter, a tax department employee wrote that a supervisor told her to add two figures together. After adding the values, the employee again questioned the supervisor as to whether she’d figured the taxes correctly. The supervisor told her, “Yes, that would get their attention,” according to the letter.
An outside agency’s investigation found the letter and exoneration request were a result of “a series of miscommunications and missed opportunities” to correct the issue, a tax department attorney previously told the commission.
Commissioners have argued the tax department’s action was a deliberate act, not a clerical error. The commission cannot legally grant tax exonerations except in cases of clerical errors, they argued.
In its appeal, dated Feb. 17, Blackhawk Mining wrote that after emerging from bankruptcy protection, it urged the tax department to post “fresh start values” for its accounts and that rather than doing that, the tax department added the fresh start values to pre-existing values. As a result, the company was overtaxed by $817,704.
Beginning in 2020, Blackhawk’s chief financial officer “repeatedly requested an explanation” from the tax department about the increased property appraisals, the appeal says.
“It was not until Feb. 23, 2021, that the Tax Department complied with those requests and provided the petitioners with an explanation of the basis for the increased appraisals,” the appeal says. “By that time, the period for appeal of the valuation of the property had expired.”
The tax department has admitted the error, the appeal says, and the mining company is entitled to the exoneration of the "mistaken excess appraisal."
In addition to the suit, Blackhawk has also again asked the commission for an exoneration, said attorney Herschel Rose, who’s representing the mining company.
“We're going to give the county commission another chance to get it correct,” Rose said Tuesday.
Commission president Kent Carper said the company has a right to file the appeal in court. He said there are still unanswered questions about the exoneration request, including details from an investigative report, which the tax department has not made public.
Carper said he expects to hold a public hearing sometime in March about the company's new exoneration request.
The mining company's civil suit has been assigned to Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.
The tax department declined to comment on the litigation.