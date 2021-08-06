Kanawha Businesses and organizations may now apply for coronavirus relief funds.
The Kanawha County Commission is now accepting applications for funding from the American Rescue Plan.
The online application is live on the county’s website, https://kanawha.us/. Paper and PDF versions of the applications are also available through the Kanawha County Commission office.
“The American Rescue Plan gives us the flexibility to invest in our communities, our first responders, and our local economy,” Commissioner Ben Salango said in a news release. “My focus is on using these funds in the best possible way to benefit the citizens of Kanawha County.”
American Rescue Plan Funds can be used to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to replace lost public revenues, to respond to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, and to make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, according to a news release from the commission.
Salango said the applications will be consider on a rolling basis, so there’s no immediate deadline. The county has until 2024 to spend the money.
“If you are ready to make the application, if you have all of the information and data that you need to support the application, go ahead and submit it,” Salango said.
The more involved the project is, the more information is needed on applications, he said.
The online application went live Thursday evening. By Friday afternoon, Salango had already sent out dozens of applications to those interested in applying, he said.
“The application itself is not onerous,” Salango said. “We didn’t want people jumping through a bunch of unnecessary hoops. We certainly reserve the right to follow-up to get more information if we need it, but we wanted to make it to where people weren’t intimidated by the application process itself, because we want to get that money out and in the hands of the people who need it the most.”
Completed applications will be posted on Kanawha County’s website for public comment. The commission will vote on which projects to fund.
Kanawha County has received more than $17 million in Rescue Plan funding and expects to receive another $17 million next fiscal year.
Kanawha worked with the office of State Auditor JB McCuskey to launch a “citizen’s access portal” for American Rescue Plan fund applications, McCuskey said during the regular commission meeting Thursday.
“It’s going to give your citizens the opportunity to apply for the funds for the projects that they think are appropriate,” McCuskey said. “On the backside, it’s going to give your office the workflows it needs to see where the money is going, who’s applying for it, why they’re applying, where it goes...”
The portal will also allow the county and other municipalities who use it to group together similar projects from different organizations, he said.
“At the end of the day what this is designed for and what it will do is connect you with your constituents and it will make the money that’s being spent more transparent,” McCuskey said. “And it will make it closer to those who actually need it. They will feel like they have ownership over how it’s being done.”
McCuskey said municipalities that are interested in using the platform may contact the Auditor's office at 304-558-2251 and ask for Anthony Woods or Skyler Wotring.