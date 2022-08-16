Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Curbside flood debris collection will begin Wednesday for Kanawha County residents affected by Monday’s flash floods, the Kanawha County Commission said Tuesday.

Kanawha and emergency management officials announced the following emergency management action plan for the Hughes Creek, Kelley’s Creek, Rutledge Road and Campbells Creek areas of Kanawha County:

