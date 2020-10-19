With the early in-person voting period for West Virginia beginning Wednesday, Kanawha County officials are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the polls.
The early voting period will last from Wednesday to Oct. 31. Eight locations across the county will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The locations will be closed Sundays.
Any Kanawha County voter may cast a ballot at the following eight locations with an acceptable form of identification:
- Nitro Police Department
- Belle Town Hall
- Elkview Community Center
- Marmet Town Hall
- St. Albans City Hall
- Sissonville Library
- Cross Lanes sheriff's detachment
- Voter Registration Office
Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said Monday there will be markings outside the locations to help voters maintain 6 feet of distance. She said two people will be allowed in the building to vote at a time, and another two people will be allowed in to sign the poll book. Pens will not be reused.
McCormick said all poll workers will wear masks and gloves, and they also provide masks and gloves to voters who request them. She said poll workers will disinfect voting machines after each use.
Under Gov. Jim Justice's orders, wearing face masks is required in all voting locations.
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department executive director Dr. Sherri Young provided the following precautions for early voters:
- Stay home, if you are sick
- If there’s a crowd of people when you go to vote early, consider coming back when there are fewer people
- Wear a mask or face covering, especially while inside and around other people
- Stay at least 6 feet apart from other people as much as you can
- Wash your hands before voting. Carry hand sanitizer and use it after touching any shared objects, such as door knobs and voting machines, while at the polls. Wash your hands when you get home.
Some states that already have started early voting saw massive lines outside polls on the first day, with some people waiting for hours to cast a ballot. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that early voters cast ballots at off-peak times, such as midday or not on the first day at all.