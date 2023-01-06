An attorney representing the driver of a tractor-trailer that wrecked on the West Virginia Turnpike in August, causing a chemical spill that killed thousands of fish downstream in Paint Creek, met Friday with Kanawha County officials about submitting a remediation plan for the damage.
David Yaussy, a Charleston attorney representing Dennis West and trucking company Gadsden, Gaillard and West LLC, met with Kanawha County planning director Steve Neddo Friday morning.
“They did agree to submit a plan for the commission's review, and our review here,” Neddo said following the Friday meeting.
West was driving a truck carrying Empigen AS/F90 when it jackknifed Aug. 24 and crossed the barrier wall at the 62-mile marker of the at Pax, in Fayette County. Authorities charged West with driving under the influence. The crash caused a chemical spill into Skitter Creek, which flows into Paint Creek. Nine miles of Paint Creek were affected by a fish kill.
The meeting followed a public hearing Thursday, during which the Kanawha County Commission found that the company and West did violate the county’s public nuisance ordinance in causing the spill and fish kill.
“We find that there's a public nuisance,” commission president Kent Carper said after the hearing. “There's a general tenant of the law that, when you spill a hazardous chemical, that it's there, it just doesn't go away. And that is, by itself, a classic case of a public nuisance.”
The Department of Planning and Development had sent notices of violation concerning the public nuisance violations asking the company to submit a plan for remediation. The company, via Yaussy, instead appealed the notices to commissioners, leading to Thursday’s public hearing.
The County Commission has threatened to file a lawsuit against West and the company if they do not remediate the creek.
Kanawha officials have not said what that remediation plan might look like.
"We don't want to tell them what to do," Neddo said. "They're the ones with the money, they can go out there and test the water and test the sediment and the creek and everything. But basically, what I told the attorney this morning is, [before the accident], Paint Creek was in this condition. It was a restored watershed that a lot of people had spend a lot of time and effort and money to bring it back to, you know, people were fishing in it and had very plentiful wildlife and everything. And then, there was this accident that killed it all. And basically, what we want is: What is your plan to put this creek back to how it was?"
Reached Friday, Yaussy said he's hoping to submit a remediation plan to the county next week.
He told commissioners Thursday that the company dissolved not long after the crash. Carper called the company dissolving a “sick attempt” to avoid responsibility but said the company's insurance policies have not dissolved.
The company has paid fines related to the spill assessed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Yaussy said.
“Someone paid the $85,000; I'll hazard a guess it was the insurance company," Carper said.
"The problem is, there's just so much money. And, by the time the state brings their lawsuit, as they should, for the damage on the Turnpike and others ... But there could easily be other culpable, responsible parties. We’ll take this one step at a time,” Carper said.
He added that the commission is prepared to spend money to protect the interests of Paint Creek residents. Testing by the health departments in Kanawha and Fayette counties has indicated the chemical was not found in wells, but residents are still wary. The commission has said it would pay an estimated $10,000 for the state Department of Health and Human Resources to hire an independent lab to do additional testing of water and wells on the creek.
"People with wells are still using bottled water because they don't know if their water is safe to drink,” Shay Couch, president of the Paint Creek Watershed Association, told reporters after Thursday’s meeting. “They say it is, that none of it was detected, but who knows.”
Couch said a foam is visible on the creek every time it rains.
He said that, before the spill, fishing was a popular activity at Paint Creek. His predecessors with the watershed association deserve credit for cleaning up the creek and making it a viable place to fish, he added.
“They're the ones who deserve the kudos for it,” Couch said. “And then, one drunk driver took it all away.”
Couch said it could be years before Paint Creek is restored to what it was.
“It's never going to get there until somebody actually does something and cleans it up, cleans the area up where the accident happened, not just cleans the Turnpike, not just cleans the Turnpike bridge -- clean from there down. That's where the contamination was," he said.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved hiring former Cabell County administrator Beth Thompson as assistant county manager. Kanawha will pay Thompson a salary of $95,000. She replaces deputy county manager Andrew Gunnoe, who left in December to become chief development officer at Charleston's West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Thompson said. “I felt like my experience in Cabell County is going to bring a lot to the table here. There's a learning curve with any job, obviously, but I feel like I won't have as big a curve as most, since I have been county manager for seven years.”
Additionally Thursday, commissioners:
- Approved a funding request for $25,000 from the Southern Appalachian Labor School for a program that repairs houses in the upper Kanawha Valley.
- Approved giving $5,000 to the George Washington High School cheerleading squad to compete in a national championship in Orlando, Florida.
- Approved giving Kanawha Valley Senior Services $80,000 for its nutrition program.
- Approved giving the city of Nitro $350,000 for two trash trucks.
- Approved giving the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority $34,462 to cover five sets of gear for SWAT medics to support the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team.
- Approved upgrading the county’s accounting software system from GEMS to Citysuite for a cost of $300,000.