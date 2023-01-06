Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

An attorney representing the driver of a tractor-trailer that wrecked on the West Virginia Turnpike in August, causing a chemical spill that killed thousands of fish downstream in Paint Creek, met Friday with Kanawha County officials about submitting a remediation plan for the damage. 

David Yaussy, a Charleston attorney representing Dennis West and trucking company Gadsden, Gaillard and West LLC, met with Kanawha County planning director Steve Neddo Friday morning. 

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

