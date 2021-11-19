The Kanawha County Commission will put $1 million toward demolishing dilapidated properties throughout the county, commissioners agreed Thursday.
Commissioner Lance Wheeler said funding the demolition is in keeping with his priority to clean up the county. Since he started earlier this year, the county also restarted the county cleanup events that were paused last year due to COVID-19.
Dilapidated properties are “an epidemic” in the county, Wheeler said.
"They are lowering the price value of homes, making it difficult for people to either sell or buy a home in an area,” Wheeler said. “They are posing a fire and safety hazard.”
The county has a list of more than 125 properties to demolish, and the list grows daily, planning director Steve Neddo said. The list of properties is derived of complaints from the public that are investigated by the planning office, Neddo said.
Neddo said his office has had an increase in requests for tearing down abandoned houses in the past few years.
Money for the program will come from a $500,000 loan from the West Virginia Housing Development Fund and $500,000 in reallocated coal severance funds.
The county will pay back the loan through revenue generated with the purchase of building permits, officials said. The loan has zero interest if paid off with two years.
It costs on average between $8,800 and $10,000 to tear down an abandoned property, officials said.
“Commissioners, I believe it is time that we really make this a top priority this year,” Wheeler said. “I want to do everything that we possibly can to move forward in demolishing as many of these homes as necessary.”
Also Thursday, the commission scheduled a public meeting Dec. 16 to consider changes to magisterial districts and precincts. The county is in the process of redistricting to ensure that magisterial districts and precincts are as evenly populated as possible based on the data from the 2020 Census.
Tentative versions of the redistricted magisterial district maps will be posted on the county’s website and posted in the commission office for public feedback, officials said.
