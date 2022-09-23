Kanawha County officials say the cost of responding to last month’s flash floods has exceeded the threshold needed to make federal assistance available to affected residents.
C.W. Sigman, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for Kanawha County, told commissioners Thursday his office has submitted to the state response-related costs totaling $974,997 for the Aug. 15 flood.
To qualify for a federal disaster declaration, the response and flood damage to public infrastructure has to cost at least $741,055. A disaster declaration would make affected residents eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“I’ve done this enough to know that the final say is FEMA,” Kanawha County Commission president Kent Carper said after Thursday's meeting. “They'll send a team ... but we've worked really hard. I believe we'll meet the threshold. In fact, we're over it right now.”
The county’s total does not include the amount the state Division of Highways has submitted for roadways damaged in the flash floods, Sigman said.
Kanawha officials will meet Tuesday with FEMA to survey damage to homes and to talk about damage to infrastructure.
“For example, we have a lot of debris still in the creeks, a lot of trees that are going to be impeding the flow,” Sigman said Friday. “We have some slips to look at that’s going to cause problems in the streams. We’ll be looking at those and getting an evaluation of that.”
Tabulating the damage for this flood, in particular, has been difficult because it mostly affected homes and roadways, he said. In a previous flood, damage to one school was enough to put the county over the threshold.
“If you look at our GIS mapping of it to this point on the state survey tool, it's almost a diagonal line across the county where the storm hit,” Sigman said. “You can just almost track that storm by the dots on the map where the flood damage is at. It's a very reasonably narrow swath, but it was severe flooding in residential areas.
"We didn't lose any schools or sewer plants or big infrastructure. This is mostly damage to the highways and to homes. So, where it’s spread out across the county, it's kind of hard to tabulate all the damages.”
Sigman said picking up more than 328 tons of household flood debris was one of the county’s big costs. He said FEMA will ultimately decide if all the costs are valid, and whether to issue a disaster declaration.
Also Thursday, the commission voted to pay off early the final bond it took out to build the Shawnee Sports Complex.
The county will issue a payment of $8.1 million on the bond, paying it off 10 years early. County officials say paying the debt early will save taxpayers $2.5 million.
County manager Jennifer Herrald said the county has transferred $8.1 million to Huntington Bank to hold in a treasury fund to earn interest until they make the final payment on Dec. 24. Herrald said the county considers the debt paid off on its end.
Earlier this month, commissioners voted to put aside $5 million to pay off another bond that was owed for building the complex. Herrald said Friday the county has paid off that bond.
With the final payment on the bond, the county will be completely debt free, officials say.
Carper said the only downside to paying off the debt early is using up a "significant" amount of cash the county had on hand. The cash on hand came from sound money management, federal dollars coming in and paying off other debt, he said.
Lance Wheeler said he’s excited the commission can say it's debt free.
“Debt, as the individual who sat at this desk before me [said], it harms our kids,” Wheeler said. “And when we talk about debt, it is nice for our citizens of today to benefit from the programs that come from it, but we understand that there's a detriment to the children in the future having to pay for that debt."
Wheeler and Carper said there's nothing wrong with debt as long it can be paid off.
Commissioner Ben Salango said paying off the debt didn’t happen overnight, but took a lot of hard work.
“It came down to Kent meeting with the bank too, because we were at their mercy,” Salango said. “So it was very nice that they worked with us to make this happen, make sure that we pay off those bonds early. ... This may be a boring topic, but it is an important topic. This is something that very few commissions, if any, can say.”
Also Thursday, commissioners voted to transfer approximately $8.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to its county manager's fund for revenue lost in fiscal year 2021-2022.
The revenue was lost because the county did not meet its expected growth rate for tax revenue and permits, county finance director Kim Fleck said.
Carper said county attorneys reviewed the transfer to make sure it adhered to federal guidelines.
Commissioners also approved giving $25,000 small business assistance grants to two businesses through their ALL KAN program.
River Alley, a St. Albans bowling alley, will use the money for employee payroll, job training and operating expenses.
Mountain State Distillery, a Charleston micro-distillery, will use the money for equipment, operating expenses and hiring part-time employees.