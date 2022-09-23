Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County officials say the cost of responding to last month’s flash floods has exceeded the threshold needed to make federal assistance available to affected residents.

C.W. Sigman, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for Kanawha County, told commissioners Thursday his office has submitted to the state response-related costs totaling $974,997 for the Aug. 15 flood.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

