The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission lost money from July 2022 to July 2023, but don’t blame Coonskin Park’s new par-3 golf course.
The new layout generated $27,000 in greens fees, a 517% increase over the previous year. As a park system, the commission showed $2.29 million of total income and total expenses of $2.62 million, for a deficit of about $400,000.
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Board of Directors met Wednesday at the Coonskin clubhouse.
All told, Coonskin’s new course generated $6,357 in net income, as opposed to the old course’s loss of $8,774 the prior year. More golfers also meant more traffic for the park, said Park Police Officer G.E. Amburgey, who reported a sizable increase in the number of visitors.
The other county-operated course, Big Bend, also did well. It generated twice the income of the previous year, from $21,000 in the year ending July 2022 to $43,514 in the most recent year.
“Golf has been going very well,” Parks Director Jeff Hutchinson said.
With more lush accommodations come more expense. Water costs were up about $25,000 at Coonskin. Utilities linked to the course jumped from $1,478 to $7,455. Coonskin golf expenses increased from $14,800 to $22,600.
As for the county’s swimming pools, the story isn’t so rosy. Coonskin’s 60-year-old aluminum pool needs maintenance, board members heard, and is not drawing visitors.
“It was eerie how dead it was,” clubhouse manager Brad Maschari said. “And it could be 90 degrees.”
Both city and county pools are struggling with low numbers. Besides the age-old complaint of not enough lifeguards, the swimming pool is becoming less and less of a destination for young people.
Coonskin’s pool needs to keep water in it, members heard, because the aluminum needs weight to keep it from creasing and twisting.
Hutchinson said though it “wasn’t his call,” a decision may need to be made soon on whether to keep the Coonskin facility open. Its concrete is black and grimy in some places, and paint is chipping noticeably from the pool bottom.
The number of swimmers at Coonskin dropped from 9,000 in 2022 to 5,800 in 2023. East Bank’s Pioneer Park experienced an increase, however, from 483 to 525.
It looked as if that pool would not open back in the spring, but a specialist was able to diagnose and fix a leak.
The board also heard from four women who voiced concerns about access to Coonskin’s upper trail area. A proposal from nearby West Virginia International Yeager Airport to extend its runway would bury all that wilderness in tons of valley fill. The project is in the planning stages, but would have major ramifications for Coonskin if approved.
Park officials, Air National Guard members and airport operators are supportive of the project, which would flatten the park’s terrain considerably and alter hiking opportunities.
“I know this golf course is very important but there are other things in this park that need attention,” one woman said.
A recent park movie night for children went well, members heard, and Amburgey received a pat on the back from Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler for recently getting twine off of a baby raccoon. It was wrapped around the animal’s midsection and a visitor reported it.
Wheeler read a glowing social media account of Amburgey’s work.
