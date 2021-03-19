The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday unanimously passed a $56 million budget for the next fiscal year.
The total $56,966,374 budget is down close to $1.3 million from last year’s $57.3 million budget, but Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said Thursday this reflects the county’s fiscal responsibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is an unprecedented budget in an unprecedented time,” Carper said. “Due to prudent fiscal management, and despite a loss in revenue, the county has written a budget that fully funds law enforcement, fire service and the health department. The county’s finances are rock-solid in the black.”
The county has nearly doubled its stabilization fund since the pandemic began, up from $5.2 million in March 2020 to $10.3 million today. None of the general budget’s funding was supplemented by the stabilization fund, according to county figures.
“This budget uses no funding from the county stabilization fund and recognizes the need to pay down debt, and to be prepared for what may come,” Carper said.
Commissioners on Thursday spoke about moving some of the stabilization funds into projects and other investments. Last month, the bond on the Kanawha Judicial Annex was paid off after a decade, leaving commissioners considering speeding up bond payments on the W. Kent Carper Justice and Public Safety Complex, which houses the Sheriff’s Office and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Carper said it was former Commissioner Hoppy Shores’ idea to build the new courthouse and to pay the bonds off quickly, which Carper said was the correct and most cost-effective decision. Commissioners said it could be wise to pay off the public safety complex before half of the county’s $34.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars comes crashing into the state in the coming months.
The commission increased funding to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in next year’s budget, with an additional $40,000 bringing its total funding to $200,000.
The biggest change to last year’s budget was the county’s switch to the Public Employees Insurance Agency for employee health insurance. The commission estimated at the time saving $3 million in the first year, and planned to use those savings to offset future hikes in premiums.
The switch in health insurance actually resulted in $3.5 million in savings, according to the budget. Commissioner Ben Salango said Thursday changing health insurance, along with other financial precautions in the first weeks of the pandemic, allowed the commission to implement across-the-board pay raises in November and keep the budget in the black during the past 12 months.
“Last March, at the beginning of the pandemic, we implemented a spending and hiring freeze. We also saved the taxpayers $2 million by switching to PEIA,” he said. “As a result, our 2021-22 budget fully supports law enforcement, public safety and our elected officials and employees.”
Also Thursday, state Auditor J.B. McCuskey spoke with commissioners during the regular meeting, with both sides pledging to be statewide leaders in accountability and transparency on the spending of American Rescue Plan dollars. McCuskey said many counties followed Kanawha’s lead on budget stability throughout the pandemic, and that will probably be the case going forward as billions more pour into West Virginia.
Commissioners credited Kim Fleck, the county’s chief financial officer, for ensuring Kanawha County would not be sweating at the budget deadline. Carper said Fleck successfully led efforts to make sure pandemic-related expenses, which ballooned to nearly $4 million before the state reimbursed the county in July, were handled.
Commissioner Lance Wheeler said the work of the commission and its staff has positioned Kanawha County to emerge from the pandemic with no financial constraints.
“Kanawha County has worked hard to reduce expenses while continuing to provide excellent services. We are in a very sound financial condition, and in the year to come, I know we will continue to support our first responders while also pursuing infrastructure and economic development projects,” Wheeler said.