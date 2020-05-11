Kanawha recycling center reopens Tuesday

After shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority, on Slack Street, will reopen Tuesday morning, according to a news release.
The authority initially stopped services on March 22, citing a need to protect its employees from the new coronavirus.
As it reopens, employees and visitors to the authority will be directed to follow social distancing guidelines to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, according to the release.
Those looking to recycle are asked to use bins one at a time, and to wait in their car until they are open.
The facility will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and will return to its regular business hours then, according to the release.