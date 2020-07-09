Kanawha secures $20 million in CARES money; commission reports surplus for fiscal year

Agencies in Kanawha County have received almost $20 million in federal CARES Act funding, commissioners announced Thursday.
The Kanawha Regional Transit system has been allocated the largest sum of CARES money — nearly $7.8 million. Yeager Airport has received $4.8 million as of Thursday.
The Kanawha Commission, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Metro 911 and Parks and Recreation Commission have been allocated a total of $7.3 million, although the county commission is waiting for around $1.4 million to be deposited from the state. Each county agency had to individually apply for the federal dollars.
Kanawha County also finished the last fiscal year, which ended last week, above projections, Commissioner Ben Salango said Thursday.
Despite none of the CARES reimbursement money being spent during last fiscal year, and the roughly $5 million set aside for hazard pay for frontline employees, a deep cleaning of the Kanawha Judicial Annex and other emergency expenses, commissioners said they were relieved about finances heading into the next fiscal year.
But Commission President Kent Carper warned against troubles ahead, especially as positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have sharply increased in recent weeks.
“This county is and remains in a state of emergency,” Carper said. “For the very life of me, I could not understand the thinking of anyone who would have taken their foot off of the gas pedal in this pandemic.”
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department tested more than 700 residents on Wednesday, which commissioners pointed to as a sign that front-line county employees will likely need additional hazard pay in the future.
“It’s not getting better,” Salango said. “We [just] had a record number of cases in Kanawha County. Our front-line workers are still out in it every day. They deserve it now as much as they did back in March.”
Also Thursday, the Commission also agreed to front $90,000 for about 10 food pantries in the county, after The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation secured $45,000 through grant funding for the pantries. The county originally matched the funds, but offered to make funds available immediately so the foundation wouldn’t have to wait for the funds to arise.