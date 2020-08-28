A team of Kanawha County first responders is headed south to assist in relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Fourteen members of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority regional response team departed for Louisiana around noon Friday, County Manager Jennifer Herrald Oakley said.
Team members will be assisting in medical response in Louisiana, in the region where supplies and emergency care workers are stretched thin, a news release from the county said. Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm. As of Friday evening, ten deaths were reported as a result of the storm, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
“This is obviously a difficult time for the entire country as we continue to experience the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority for the past 15 years has always stood ready and available to assist other states during times of natural disasters,” Commission President Kent Carper said in the release. “This is no different than any other deployment they have been on.”
“Our team of responders are the best,” ambulance authority director Joe Lynch said. “They are taking time away from their families to go and help families who are experiencing total loss and devastation. I cannot thank them enough for the sacrifice they are making. They are in my thoughts and prayers.”
The Kanawha Commission, during its Aug. 6 meeting, discussed sending first responders to the Houston area while the city was facing a patient surge on hospitals because of COVID-19. Carper said the county dispatches responders to states across the country during disasters, in hopes that those cities and states one day return the favor.
Kanawha Commissioner Ben Salango said the emergency response team stays prepared for these situations.
“They have been to hurricane-affected areas before and have been effective in helping the local emergency officials in their response to these natural disasters. I am thankful for their service and willingness to help others, especially in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.