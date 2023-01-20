Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will equip deputies with body and dash cams.

Kanawha County Commissioners unanimously approved the move Thursday. It will take eight months to a year and cost about $1 million, including hiring a staff member or transferring a deputy to oversee use of the equipment, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

