A North Carolina man said he was “gobsmacked” when a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputy called to tell him his high school class ring had been recovered earlier this month in West Virginia, decades after it went missing.
“I was just absolutely astonished, first of all, that it hadn’t been melted down,” Michael Pedneau, of Raleigh, North Carolina, said. “Second, that he had tracked me down.”
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday evening detectives J.R. Coleman and R.S. Alford found Pedneau’s 1965 class ring for Needham Broughton High School, in Raleigh, North Carolina, while searching a vehicle in the Cabin Creek area on Feb. 1 as a part of a copper theft investigation.
Detectives used the inscription on the ring, “M.P.,” and an online class list for the school to identify Pedneau as its owner.
Pedneau said he lost the ring in the late 1960s or early 1970s — possibly during a trip to visit family in Princeton before he joined the Navy in 1967. It could have also been while he was in boot camp at the Naval Station Great Lakes, north of Chicago, he said.
“The fact that it was found in West Virginia sort of leads me to think that it probably was that last time I was in West Virginia, but I don’t know. I can’t say that for sure,” Pedneau said.
A native of Princeton, Pedneau spent the first two years of his life in West Virginia before moving for his father’s career in the FBI. The family eventually settled in Raleigh.
Pedneau went on to become a medic and Navy corpsman and spent three years with the Marines, he said.
After 58 years, Pedneau said he doesn’t remember for sure what he paid for the ring, but perhaps $150. At the time, it probably cost him three-months pay at his part-time job, he said.
“It was quite a bit of money back then,” Pedneau said. “It was only 10-carat gold, but that’s still gold. So yeah, I missed it. I didn’t cry over it. But I missed it. It’s not like you lose a loved one.”
Pedneau said he was astonished and thankful to detectives for tracking him down to give him back the ring.
“They went out of their way to track me down, and it was no small amount of time,” he said. “Of course, [detectives] may be faster on the internet than I am, and [they] track people down a whole lot better, being a detective.”
The Sheriff’s Office said no charges have been filed against the suspects who were in possession of the ring.
“Because it’s so old, there’s no way to charge them with anything,” Sgt. Joshua Lester, of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, said. “Because we’d have to prove that they knew that this ring was stolen. And, to my knowledge, the guy never reported it stolen, because I guess he thought he lost it.”
Lester said he assumes the ring has been traveling around the state or beyond since it was lost. The investigation into the copper theft is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Lester said the Sheriff’s Office finds things all the time that have been missing for several years, but in the 15 years he’s been with the department this is the first time they’ve come across something that had been missing nearly 50 years.
Detectives are working with the courts get the ring released back to Pedneau. Because the ring was recovered while deputies were serving a search warrant for something different, and the ring does not belong to the suspects in the copper theft, detectives will request that the item is removed from the search warrant and returned to its rightful owner, Lester said. Once that happens, the deputies will contact Pedneau.
“Usually if it’s something that can be returned, then we get people receipts and they get things from search warrants back. But obviously, this is not theirs, so they won’t get it back,” Lester said. “But we just need a court to say, ‘No, they can’t have that back. You’ve proven that it didn’t belong to them.’ And once that’s all done, we’ll call that gentleman back.”
Pedneau said he still visits family in West Virginia once every two or three years. On his next visit, likely in the spring when the weather is warmer, he said he hopes to retrieve the ring and speak with detectives.
“I’ve got a story to tell my buddies,” Pedneau said. “We get together for lunch here from way back, once a month. I’ll have a story for them when I get that ring.”