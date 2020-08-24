The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office will be outside the County Courthouse until Sept. 4 collecting tax payments from residents.
Employees from the sheriff's department will be posted underneath a large black tent on Virginia Street East for the remainder of this week and next week to collect property and real estate taxes. The tent will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, employees said.
The courthouse is still operating at a limited capacity to reduce foot traffic, so Kanawha County residents are encouraged to use the Sheriff's Office tent. Sheriff's deputies have blocked off the right-hand lane of Virginia Street East with orange traffic cones to create a single lane for taxpayers to use the tent.
"Just pull right in front of us, you don't even have to get out of your car, [we'll] come to your car for you, get your information, bring it [back] to us, and then we'll take you back your receipt," said Amanda Crowder, a Sheriff's Office employee who worked the tent Monday morning.
County residents also may pay taxes online to ease foot traffic inside the courthouse. Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said during last Thursday's regular meeting that the building is operating with an abundance of caution for the next few weeks as coronavirus cases rise. He said regular commission meetings likely will be postponed.
The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Kanawha County. As of Friday evening, the county had 298 active cases -- the largest number in the state.
On Monday, that number rose to 315 active cases, including 139 confirmed positive cases in the previous seven days, according to West Virginia's coronavirus dashboard. The daily positive percent average for those seven days is 3.79%, slightly more than double the statewide average percentage for that same time, 1.88%.