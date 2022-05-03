Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick helps ballot commissioner Jacob Hively, a member of the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee, test a voting machine Tuesday as Kanawha County Commissioners Lance Wheeler (left) and Kent Carper look on.
Ballot commissioner John Galway, a member of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee, helps test a voting machine as Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler (left) and County Clerk Vera McCormick look on Tuesday at a county building on Christopher Street.
Kanawha County commissioners and County Clerk Vera McCormick did public tests of the county's voting equipment Tuesday, ahead of the primary election slated for May 10.
Ballot commissioners representing Kanawha Republican and Democratic party executive committees, assisted with testing of voting machines that will be moved to polling places around the county from a building on Christopher Street, in Charleston. After testing the voting machines, officials moved to the Kanawha County Voter Registration Office to publicly test the machines that will tabulate ballots.