Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kanawha County commissioners and County Clerk Vera McCormick did public tests of the county's voting equipment Tuesday, ahead of the primary election slated for May 10.

Ballot commissioners representing Kanawha Republican and Democratic party executive committees, assisted with testing of voting machines that will be moved to polling places around the county from a building on Christopher Street, in Charleston. After testing the voting machines, officials moved to the Kanawha County Voter Registration Office to publicly test the machines that will tabulate ballots.

Recommended for you