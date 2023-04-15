Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center, a nonprofit that runs an emergency men’s shelter and provides veteran services in downtown Charleston, will dissolve and its operations will be taken over by two Kanawha County nonprofit organizations, officials with the city of Charleston and the organizations say.
The Kanawha Valley Collective, a homeless services continuum of care, will operate the Giltinan Center, a 60-bed men’s shelter on Leon Sullivan Way.
Peak Living Services, a new subsidiary of Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, will operate the 12-bed Leon Sullivan Veterans Transitional Living Facility and the Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center Veterans Service Center.
The city of Charleston, which owns the homeless shelter's facility, had leased the building to Roark-Sullivan. The city also owns the ground underneath the veterans center.
A resolution to terminate the city’s lease with Roark-Sullivan and enter into a lease with the Kanawha Valley Collective for the Giltinan Center and a ground lease with Goodwill for the veterans center and service center will be considered at Monday's Charleston City Council meeting.
“What's most important for folks, I think, to realize is for the general public, there will be no change,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Friday. “No one will see any change in the operations of the facility. The veterans center will continue, the Giltinan Center will continue. It'll just be under a different umbrella.”
Goodwin’s chief of staff, Matt Sutton, said the Roark-Sullivan board of directors approached the city late last year and indicated they were “on their last leg and weren’t going to be able to make payroll.”
According to its 2020 tax return, the latest on file on the IRS website, Roark-Sullivan had more than $1.6 million in assets and more $272,000 in liabilities that year.
Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley has acted as a “managerial consultant” for the organization since the departure of former director Jessica McGuire earlier this year.
The Kanawha Valley Collective worked with the nonprofit to help it “unfreeze” some federal money in order to continue operations and meet payroll obligations, Sutton said.
Traci Strickland, executive director of the Kanawha Valley Collective, said the organization has known since Thanksgiving that Roark-Sullivan had “serious financial problems” and was concerned the shelter may abruptly shut down. Officials were working on contingency plans, she said.
“Some of this fear of the shelter closing was just about the time Goodwill took over,” she said. “So, it wasn't necessarily we were afraid that Goodwill was going to shut the shelter down. But we knew that there were financial issues and there was talk of what we could do as a safety net to just keep those individuals from being outside immediately.
“Fortunately, it did not come to that, and we've been able to do this a little more thoughtfully and a little more strategically and hopefully in a way that does not disrupt the services that the people staying there are getting.”
Strickland said the Kanawha Valley Collective didn’t have designs on operating an emergency shelter, but recognized the need to keep the facility open.
“If it were to close, that would be 60 beds of emergency shelter for men that would not exist and that's just unfathomable to me,” Strickland said. “The truth is that the money coming into that particular building, that particular part of Roark-Sullivan, is very lean. But we are going to try to get that shelter back to where it used to be.”
Strickland previously worked for Roark-Sullivan. She said that through no fault of the staff, the center had lost its focus on getting people into permanent housing, possibly because of a reduction in funding. Strickland said when worked at Roark-Sullivan, until 2010, the staff had three case managers who worked on getting people housed. The staff now has one for all 60 men, she said.
“We're hoping to tap into to our existing case managers, not just with the shelter but really work on getting the men in the shelter referred out to other homeless services to try to get people moved and into housing,” she said.
Strickland said the organization does not have an exact date for when it will start operating the center.
The city is in the process of assessing the shelter’s facility as it prepares for a new tenant, Sutton and Goodwin said.
“The structure of the building is in really good condition,” Sutton said. “The cleanliness of it needs addressed and so that's what will be happening -- some plumbing issues, HVAC, your typical old-building, maintenance-type stuff we've got to do.”
The Kanawha Valley Collective has secured funding for some of that work, Strickland said.
“It's kind of been, I don't know if neglected is the right word, but there are just things that need done,” Strickland said. “And our goal, and I think the city's goal, is to make sure that it is a functioning shelter on day one that we move in.”
Part of that work will include getting new beds and treating the facility with pesticide to abate an insect problem, she said.
The Kanawha Valley Collective will meet with the shelter's staff to discuss changes it has planned for the facility, which she said won’t be “earth shattering.”
“We're going to operate a safe, sanitary shelter,” she said. “We're going to treat people with dignity and respect. We're going to work on housing them. Basically people who want to stay and want to buy into this philosophy are going to be invited to stay.”
Goodwill will lease an administrative building to the Kanawha Valley Collective for its centralized assessment team, Sutton said. The Collective and member organizations will have space in the building to be able to offer wraparound services, Sutton said.
Goodwill spokesperson Megan Diehl said Friday she did not know the terms of Roark-Sullivan's sale of assets to Goodwill. She said the deal is close to being finalized.
In addition to Roark-Sullivan's Charleston programs and facilities, Diehl said Goodwill will operate Twin Cities, a permanent supportive housing center in St. Albans and will continue to offer all services with no interruption. The program intends to keep the staff of the programs as well, she said.
“If anything, this will be a great opportunity for them,” she said of the staff. “They will receive substantial pay increases, access to health care benefits, and 401K, [paid time off] -- things that they currently are not offered. Because ... with smaller nonprofits and smaller organizations, we know that sometimes in order to bring home the mission, they can’t offer those types of things.”
Diehl said Goodwill offers veteran services all over the country, but the acquisition of Roark-Sullivan represents an expansion of what the organization does in the Kanawha Valley.
“We offer veteran services -- we have a lot of veterans that we assist through educational programming and employment programming,” she said. "But we are expanding our veteran services."
Sutton credited Goodwill and the Kanawha Valley Collective for “stepping up” over the past several months and handling a difficult situation.
“There were no services interrupted,” Sutton said. “Nobody was put out on the street. The shelters didn’t close. And that is because of the work of Goodwill and the Kanawha Valley Collective.”
