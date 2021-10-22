The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority has hired a new executive director. Sean Hill was introduced to the agency’s board during its meeting Thursday morning.
Originally of Parkersburg, Hill previously worked in state government for about 13 years, most recently as the director of the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission in the Department of Transportation. He’s also worked in former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant’s office, in the administration of former Governor Earl Ray Tomblin and for the state Department of Commerce’s Development Office.
Hill said the prospect of working in a field in which he has a great interest and in the region where he lives was what drew him to the job.
“Every single person, from the mechanics to the drivers, every individual on this team ... has quietly been such a powerhouse in the valley as far as providing a service,” Hill said. “To be a part of that was really exciting for me.”
Hill said he’s looking forward to helping the transportation authority creatively increase ridership numbers and be as involved as possible with the community.
Hill replaces Doug Hartley, who’s been with the transportation authority since 1987. Hartley started with the agency to develop the agency’s para-transit services and updated them to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. He also did the agency’s planning and marketing in those years.
Hartley was the assistant manager from 2005 until 2018, when he became the executive director. He said he knew when he took the job then that he would only work three to four more years. His wife has also recently retired, he said.
“We just want to travel and do some things. We’re very happy for the career that KRT gave us and we plan on staying in the area and still being active in the community,” he said.
Hartley was part of the board’s search for his replacement and has worked with him since Hill started earlier this week.
“I think Sean brings a wealth of experience from the Statehouse and working with other areas,” Hartley said. “Obviously the transit side he’ll be learning but we have a good team here to help him to do that.”
Hartley will be staying on part-time with the transportation authority through the completion of its new $2.9 million City Centre Station in downtown Charleston. Hartley said weather and supply chain problems have delayed the project.
“We had originally expected to have it here in November but due to some supply chain things it looks like we won’t be able to open up the facility completely until after the first of the year,” Hartley said.