Twenty years into her career on the bench, Chief Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey is blazing a new trail.
She is the first woman elected president of the West Virginia Judicial Association.
“There’s not a more deserving person,” said Putnam Circuit Judge Phillip Stowers, past president of the association. “She has had years of experience in the Legislature and on the bench. I think we’ll all be in good hands with her as the association president.
The judicial association includes current, senior and retired judges and state Supreme Court justices and is responsible for promoting education, professionalism and camaraderie among judges.
“I have to say one of the greatest parts of this job is getting to know judges from around the state,” Bailey said. “It’s really a great opportunity to have this greater judicial family.”
When Gov. Bob Wise appointed Bailey to the bench in 2002, she was the fifth woman to serve as a judge in the state. Kanawha voters have kept her there in three subsequent elections.
Today, 14 of the state’s 75 circuit judges are women. That, Bailey said, shows there is still work to do.
“In the general scheme of things, 14 out of 75 is not a lot,” Bailey said.
In Kanawha County, five of the circuit’s seven judges are women.
“For our circuit (in Kanawha County), we’re sort of unique in the state,” Bailey said.
Bailey’s extensive experience as a judge and a legislative attorney gave her a wealth of knowledge to share with the association, Stowers said.
Bailey said she is eager to further cultivate a sense of community and professional support among the judges while continuing the association’s historic work of providing training to judges, hosting biannual conferences and honoring the service of judges who have passed away.
Bailey grew up in Belle and obtained her undergraduate degree from Hollins University just outside Roanoke, Virginia. She studied at Sorbonne University in Paris and obtained her law degree from West Virginia University in 1980.
Bailey worked in private practice as a partner with Hamb, Poffenbarger & Bailey before she began working for the state Senate.
Bailey was the first attorney to serve as general counsel in the Senate on a full-time basis, working primarily for the Senate Finance Committee for 11 legislative sessions starting in 1993.
Among Bailey’s work since becoming a circuit court judge has been presiding over Kanawha County Drug Court.
Bailey’s term as chief judge in 2022 is part of a regular rotation among Kanawha circuit judges to serve in the role, which includes managing administrative and other matters in circuit and magistrate courts in Kanawha County.
Part of Bailey’s experience has helped her prepare for the role, she said, particularly coming into leadership in the Judicial Association during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She commended the West Virginia Supreme Court for its support in setting up technology to allow judges to have more hearings by teleconference, and she said judges throughout the state had risen to the occasion.
“I think one likes to think that their experience has given them something that they can contribute,” Bailey said. “We also have to be open to changes, and I certainly don’t think anyone anticipated we would be where we are today.”