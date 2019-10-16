KCCHI community health listening project events start this week

The Kanawha Coalition for Community Health Improvement kicks off its triennial Community Health Needs Assessment with a series of 13 listening projects held throughout Kanawha County. This is the first year KCCHI is bringing these listening projects, aimed at making conversation about community health barriers, gaps, strengths, and solutions accessible to residents of Kanawha County, to locations around the county.

This year's assessment is working to better understand the opinions and experiences of county residents in accurately assessing and effectively developing the Community Improvement Plan. These events will be facilitated to encourage community residents to discuss the health challenges they have experienced, and will learn about community health from the perspective of social determinants of health.

Listening project events are open to any and all Kanawha County residents. All events are free and family-friendly. Individual interviews with KCCHI leadership are available at each event.

All events are held from 6 to 8 p.m. The schedule follows:

Wednesday: Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet

Thursday: Andrew Jackson Elementary School, 5445 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes

Monday: Booker T. Washington Center, 24 Wyatt St., London

Tuesday: Elk River Community Center, 1058 Main St., Elkview

Oct. 24: St Albans City National Bank, 560 4th St., St. Albans

Oct. 28: East Bank Middle School, 1st Ave. and Brannon St., East Bank

Oct. 29: Roosevelt Center, 502 Ruffner Ave.

Oct. 30: St John's Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St.

Nov. 4: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive

Nov. 5: Mary C. Snow Elementary, 100 Florida St.

Nov. 6: Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave.

*TBA: November events will be scheduled at George Washington High School and Alum Creek Elementary.

