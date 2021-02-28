The Kanawha County Public Library system will reopen most of its branches to in-person visits Monday. The library will also increase occupancy for patrons, following recommendations by Gov. Jim Justice.
The countywide system closed all locations for in-person traffic Dec. 23 ahead of the Christmas holiday and then reopened for limited curbside service Jan. 11.
The library made the shift to curbside service through January and February because of staff and patron safety concerns.
A spike of COVID-19 cases was expected following the holiday season and KCPL branches seemed particularly vulnerable to infection.
After resuming service to the public June 9, following the initial pandemic lockdown, several KCPL branches had to close for days or weeks because of staff exposures to the coronavirus.
The temporary location at the Charleston Town Center mall, which also houses the library’s administrative offices, closed twice in the fall, with the first closure affecting library circulation of materials to all branches.
After a confirmed exposure, branch locations were closed for several days to allow time for any active coronavirus to expire. Then buildings were sanitized before library staff or the public was allowed to return.
In January, KCPL director Erika Connelly said, “We want to be certain that the safety and security of the public is our top priority during this ongoing pandemic.”
KCPL had already planned to reopen branches Monday, but new guidelines from the Governor’s Office will allow for more patrons to visit in-person.
During the pandemic, foot traffic to the different branches has plummeted, but according to Connelly, the library has seen a healthy jump in use of its digital services like WVDELI, Hoopla and Kanopy.
KCPL branches reopening include Clendenin, Cross Lanes, Dunbar, Elk Valley, Riverside, Sissonville, St. Albans and the Town Center.
The Glasgow and Marmet branches will continue to offer curbside services only.
Along with reopening, most KCPL branches have shifted their hours slightly. Here are the current hours and capacities for all KCPL branches:
Main Library at the Charleston Town Center
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Maximum capacity: 17
Clendenin
Hours: Tuesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Maximum capacity: 12
Cross Lanes
Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Maximum capacity: 20
Dunbar
Hours: Monday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday 10:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Maximum capacity: 27
Elk Valley
Hours: Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Maximum capacity: 28
Riverside
Hours: Tuesday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Maximum capacity: 32
Sissonville
Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ; Tuesday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Maximum capacity: 22
St. Albans
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Maximum capacity: 32
Glasgow
Hours: Tuesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Curbside service only
Marmet
Hours: Thursday noon to 6 p.m.; Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Curbside service only
Mobile Library at Patrick Street Plaza
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit kanawhalibrary.org.